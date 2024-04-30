A video of some Nigerian youths arguing over the trending beef between singers, Davido and Wizkid has sparked reactions

According to the TikTok user who shared the video, the die-hard fans were arguing loudly for over one hour nonstop

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A group of boys were recently captured on camera arguing over singers, Davido and Wizkid, and defending their favourite among them.

A TikTok user, Emmalexy, shared the video of the core fans arguing at the top of their voices and analysing the ongoing 'beef' between the singers.

Nigerian youths clash over Davido and Wizkid Photo credit: @emmalexy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Die-hard fans of Wizkid and Davido argue

Emmalexy revealed that the young men were causing a chaos at the area for over hour nonstop in their quest to prove their fan loyalty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He further expressed his frustration over the situation at hand while blaming Wizkid for causing the whole argument.

In his words:

“See them, over one hour Wizkid and Davido matter. They don dey here since morning. Wetin Wizkid go cause.”

Reactions as youths argue over Davido and Wizkid

The comments section on TikTok was filled with lots of chaotic reactions from the two singers' fans.

@fendy_maine_ said:

“All I can say is I love the two artist but don't forget this is just an entertainment they both know what they are doing you need to pick a beef with a star to become a star too and Davido is the biggest artist for now so if you want to trend you need to pick up a beef with him just say I promote your upcoming album this is just pure entertainment I love both of them but obo to the world the niggga is soo real love him or hate him na my 001.”

@ehijel said:

“Jobless youth.”

@teeboi reacted:

“Hunger never reach dia side #jesusisking.”

@ab_sideeq01 reacted:

“Someone pls help my life with any amount to eat pls. God no go shame you.”

@annabelllaa32 reacted:

“Wizkid fc yall are the real mvp's Ahhhh since yesterday. Person wey get fc get person, Take your flowers.”

@evve_lynn reacted:

“Wizkid is winning button.”

@wendy_okorie reacted:

“Jesus is the king button.”

@adigun_otf reacted:

“OBO.”

@haywhy_banty reacted:

“Shey una don chop today?”

Watch the video below:

Mum and daughter fight over dad's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks but her daughter warned her not to try it again.

Source: Legit.ng