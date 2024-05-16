Portable Zazu has dropped a new song barely hours after he was granted bail from police custody

The Zeh Nation label boss' new song 'Spider Man' appears to be a reaction to his dramatic display before his arrest

Portable Zazu's new song has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, who dropped different comments

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has reportedly been released from police custody after meeting bail conditions.

Recall that Portable was detained on Tuesday, May 14, for failing to pay the debt on a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 from Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos).

Portable Zazu returns to studio after release.

Source: Instagram

According to the letter of undertaking that emerged online, the Zeh Nation label boss only paid N13 million of the N27 million the car was worth.

SP Benajmin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the singer had been granted bail on Wednesday evening, PUNCH reported.

Portable drops new song

The Zazu crooner, who appears to be back home, has hit the studio. He dropped a snippet of a new song, Spider-Man.

Portable's new song seems to be a response to a viral video of him attempting to evade arrest by jumping over a gate.

Listen to a snippet of Portable's song

What fans are saying about Portable's new song

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"He is NOT going anywhere soon … this young man was meant to be here."

iamnino_b:

"OluwaPorrable."

ollylishious_kitchen_uk_ng:

"Been expecting this since yesterday."

brainy_keyz'"

"osheyyyyy Eyan Paker Peter lol.... i comment say you go drop song and you no disappoint me..... Thanks eje."

simplebloger":

"Spider man wey jump gate."

__ibileicon:

" this portable na another dimension."

king_machala00:

"But this guy get lyrics his lyrics always passing message."

mommagold_002:

"Can someone call me spider woman."

VDM reacts to Portable's arrest

The social media activist shared how Portable could have handled his arrest better.

He stated that the singer should have gone with the police officers without resistance, and all they would have done was to re-draft their repayment agreement.

Verydarkman noted that Portable was trying too much to impress the streets and was living above his means.

