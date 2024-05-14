Nigerian superstar Davido made it to the frontline of blogs following his first daughter’s birthday celebration

An old picture of the Afrobeats singer during his younger days overseas surfaced online and was seen in a controversial state

The twin dad, coming across the picture on social media, divulged more details about the viral post

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, became another trending topic on the internet on the afternoon of May 14, following the birthday of his daughter Imade Adeleke.

The musician who recently made a promise to his first child at her 9th birthday celebration ignited reactions about his younger days in the US.

An old picture of the former DMW boss holding a rolled-up smoke and casually standing in the forest made its way online.

Davido, seeing the picture online, revealed that the incident occurred in Atlanta around 2006 and 2007. He wrote:

“Atlanta circa 2006/2007 … dutchmaster days”

Reactions trail Davido’s old picture

Reactions trail Davido's old picture

realdprincessqueen:

"Why compete when the sky is big enough . OBO, The man with a good heart."

djmagicbeatz:

"He has done well for himself, forget the critics bro, you’re loved."

big_clinton2:

"Normally Davido first Wizkid dey smoke na."

sportybet.scores.predictions:

"God is so so great if them tell me say today Davido go still da in line me no go believe God is the best."

shes__precious__:

"Na una sabi! Nothing do my 001 he only had to hold it to pose for the camera."

lavista_az:

"As Wizkid's career finished he wanted to use our 001 take to rise up but it's fine bcos we rise by lifting others "001 for many reasons."

alwaysthinkbigg:

"He is always giving himself title wey go wound him .. 001 of afrobeats ..I’m not surprised coz most people even think your dad is Nigeria king and you are the prince ..RadaRada oshi."

obnfrost:

"Before you argue that davido is not the number 1 Afro beat artist no forget say wizkid is no longer an Afro beat artist."

Davido Reconciles With Odumodublvck

The Nigerian superstar made up with his junior colleague Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, best known as Odumodublvck.

Recall that the former DMW boss openly declared war on the Blood On The Dance Floor singer because of his swift communication with Davido's arch-rival Wizkid during their online feud.

A recent video made the waves online, and the two artists were spotted outside the country with their crew members.

