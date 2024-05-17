A Nigerian couple in the United Kingdom shared their journey to becoming homeowners, which instantly went viral on TikTok

The couple recounted meeting with a salesperson who gave them all the details about buying a house in the UK

They were impressed with the options presented by the salesperson, chose their preferred house design, and waited eagerly for its completion

A Nigerian couple living in the United Kingdom shared their story of buying a house, which quickly went viral on TikTok.

They explained how they met with a friendly salesperson who gave them all the information they needed about buying a house in the UK.

Couple becomes house owner in the UK. Photo credit: @sephieraj

Source: TikTok

Nigerian couple becomes house owner

Excited by the choices available, they picked their favourite house design and eagerly waited for it to be built.

They shared the moment they went into the house and showed their excitement, as shown by @sephieeraj.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tomisin oj said:

“Alhamdulilah, May your joy be permanent and everlasting. Barakalahu feeh.”

Aishahamzat310 wrote:

“Congratulations lle a Tura o00..yah Allah pls answer my prayers too this year.”

Aisha:

“So beautiful, Alhamdullilahi.”

Fade-Junaid:

“Ma sha Allah I tap into this blessing soon.”

Sephieraj:

“May Allah bless yoU with even more.”

Hikmat Adenike:

“Alhamdulilahi. Welldone sis.”

Latuak:

“Barakallahu fihii In Sha Allah. may He grant you happiness, long life and wealth to live there. Ameen ya Robbi. more to come Biznillahi.”

Aishat Busayomi:

“Congratulations again mum and dad.”

Arike Oni Foto:

“This is so beautiful to watch. Allahumo Barik.”

Zee:

“Love it for you.”

Family buys their first house 2 years after moving

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian family celebrated and was happy that they left for the UK in search of bigger opportunities.

The family shared that they bought their first house just two years after their migration to the foreign country.

The couple took photos with their newborn in the new home. The husband (@fmspecial) was happy that he achieved the success with the love of his life.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also a Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK two years ago have fulfilled their aspiration of owning their own house in the country.

Source: Legit.ng