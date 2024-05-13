Paul Okoye and his former wife Anita Okoye made an interesting spectacle online during the Mother's Day celebration

The PSquare singer who has tried to have a good relationship with the mother of his children, made a special post for her on the eventful day

Anita, in response to the heartwarming message, made known her feelings as the post made headlines

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy has responded to his heartfelt Mother's Day message to her.

The couple, whose divorce procedure was concluded in 2022, have always prioritised their children and kept things cordial between them.

On the recent Mother's Day celebration, observed on May 12, Paul publicly honoured the mother of his three children.

He wished her a Happy Mother's Day and shared a picture of Anita with the kids.

Anita reposted his post and expressed gratitude for the message.

She simply wrote:

"Thank you."

See their conversation below:

In a previous report, the top Nigerian and his ex-wife, Anita Okoye caused a buzz on social media over their recent interaction.

The former celebrity couple got people talking after they reunited to celebrate their first son, Andre, on his 11th birthday.

Andre turned the new age on April 11, 2024, and his parents put aside their differences to make it a special occasion for him. In a video that trended online, Paul PSquare and his ex-wife Anita were spotted together with their three children as they all sang a birthday song for Andre. T

he celebrant was all smiles as his parents urged him to make a wish while putting off the candles on his cake.

Paul PSquare's bae Ivy speaks about trolls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, opened up on how comments from trolls over her relationship with the music star affected her.

Ivy Ifeoma, a guest on a Cool FM radio show, was asked about getting verbal attacks from trolls on social media for dating Paul Okoye.

According to the young lady, she has been through a lot at the hands of social media haters.

