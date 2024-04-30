Davido has replied Wizkid after the singer posted his leaked video to give his fans a response about his music

Fans had asked him to drop new music and he used Davido's leaked crying video to tell them to beg him before he can

In a series of tweets made by Davido, he called Wizkid a sick man and added that his career was dead and was resurrected just to die again

The ongoing X battle between two giant artists, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid, and David Adeleke, better known as Davido is getting hotter and Davido has responded to Wizkid's shade.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had taken a swipe at Davido after his fans asked him to drop new music. He posted Davido's video where he was crying and told his fans to beg them that way before he could drop a song.

In response to the post, Davido took to X, formerly known as Twitter to reply his colleague in a series of X rampages. He called him a sick man and added that no one knew his song again.

Davido also added that Wizkid's career was resurrected just to die again.

Davido replies Wizkid over X post. Photo credit @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido says Wizkid should drop his song

In another tweet, Davido told the Grammy Award winner to drop his music and allow everyone to rest.

Not done, the Timeless crooner mentioned that once there was light, darkness has no place there.

Below is the tweet:

How fans reacted to Davido's tweet

Reactions have trailed the response Davido gave his colleague on X. Here are some of the comments below:

@OGBdeyforyou:

"This matter dey serious o, make I still dey observe."

@sparkle0100:

"Is Wizkid the greatest AFROBEAT artiste?"

@_egungunn:

"Music Lovers Who is winning? Be honest."

@MissRozapepper:

"Jesus!!! Finish him!"

@wizkidfc_:

"Where Wizkid can stand, you will kneel down ni, next."

@TheMahleek:

"Before we read this story finish, Wizkid go don tweet your video again."

@Dhavidote:

"You mean say career wey Tems resurrect don d!e again?"

@_oluwaseun9:

"I think say una be friends, So everything wey happen here na skit?"

@untouchablecmdy:

"My Goat. Tell them why you're called the real 0B0."

Daniel Regha blasts Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Regha had reacted and was not happy with the way Wizkid blasted his colleague and music entrepreneur, Don Jazzy.

In a series of posts, he said the singer shouldn't abuse record labels because he was the product of one. He added that Wizkid's action on X shows that he has been taking substance and the effect of it was beginning to show.

Regha cautioned the music artist and said that he should stop disrespecting Davido just to stay relevant.

Source: Legit.ng