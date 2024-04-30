BBNaija's Phyna has praised Wizkid and celebrated Don Jazzy while showing that he doesn't care about Davido

In a series of tweets, she said all that Wizkid said was right but Don Jazzy should be respected because he is a don

When it got to Davido, she noted that all 30BG should continue to cry as she added that she posted with her full chest

Reality show star, Josepina Otabor, known as Phyna, has taken sides among the celebrities who have been on X rampage since yesterday.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had started an X war by calling out some of his colleagues taking a swipe at them. He also taunted music entrepreneur Don Jazzy over a tweet about Afrobeat from one of his signees.

In a series of posts on the social networking app, Phyna said she was supporting Wizkid as everything he said on the app was right. She also threw her weight behind Don Jazzy and explained that he was a don who should be respected.

BBNaija's Phyna shows support for Wizkid. Photo credit @unusualphyna/@davido/wikidayo

Source: Instagram

Phyna taunts Davido

In one of her tweets, she said that 30BG should continue to cry and added that they are annoyed because he had moved on and was now supporting Wizkid.

Boasting further, the reality show winner said she posted with her full chest.

Recall that Davido had once said that he did not know who Phyna was after he liked a post where people dragged the reality show's fans. He later apologized and called it an honest mistake from his side.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the tweet Phyna made about the ongoing social media drama. Here are some of the comments below:

@Emmydoofficiall:

"Even wizkid no go know you."

@KingsleyK19118:

"Phyna go sleep nah. Are you not on movie set tomorrow."

@sandycares:

"E still Dey pain u phyna say dem no No ur papa."

@kfra_88:

"This is why DSTV won’t pay you."

@Don_Corleone_o1:

"Sit down first when e reach body odour competition we go call you and Tacha."

@Vadoelgrande:

"Drop account make I send you 50k, you need am."

@Antar20201:

"Where u won stand make we know, u no fit stand for middle o, u no even sabi English before so just rest sha."

@badinflu3nc3_:

"See as you dey confuse yourself."

@NnamdiwilliamC:

"Who bring the septic tank come out again ?"

@IBn_ibraheem14:

"No go collect jamb enter kogipolly make your life better small."

Phyna laughs at Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had made fun of Davido after he ranted that a US show promoter said he does not know him.

The old video was shared by Danny Krane who had been dragging Davido over an alleged debt.

The c;lip was posted a few days after Davido said he does not know Phyna.

Source: Legit.ng