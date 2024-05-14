Nigerian singer Davido has made sure to acknowledge his daughter, Imade, on her birthday to the joy of fans

On May 14, 2024, when the little girl turned 9, the DMW boss took to social media to celebrate her with sweet words and a promise

This is coming amidst his falling out with her mother, Sophia Momodu, and netizens had things to say about it

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ has surprised many netizens with his move on his first child, Imade’s birthday.

Recall that the music star had fallen out with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, who had claimed he wasn’t doing his fatherly duties among other things.

Fans react to Davido's birthday message to Imade. Photos: @davido, @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

However, Imade turned 9 on May 14, 2024, and Davido made sure it was a special one for her. Taking to his Instagram stories, he dedicated a post to the celebrant.

The Unavailable crooner shared Imade’s photo and accompanied it with a birthday message. He acknowledged her as his firstborn child and went on to reiterate his love for her. Not stopping there, Davido also made a promise to Imade about seeing her soon. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“Happy birthday to my first born child @realimadeadeleke, just know daddy loves you so much! And I will see you soon, I promise!”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react as Davido celebrates Imade’s birthday

Many social media users had things to say about Davido celebrating Imade on her birthday. Read some of their comments below:

Pearlliehart:

“Sophia really raised a queen. ”

mustergen2_:

“Pls no need to promise to see the innocent girl is part of ur responsibility as her father pls do the needful by know the girl sef for don dey miss her dad bcox they used to be together very well before anyways Happy birthday Imade long life baby girl cheers .”

tolianah:

“It’s the people saying “aww Davido is so kind” for wishing his own child a happy birthday? Who do una like this .”

Amarachiibesiri:

“Awww ❤️❤️davido you're so kind Happy birthday Dad Princess.”

dr.vivadara:

“Only a f00l will think Davido doesn’t love Imade because of his differences with her mum.”

Turay4959:

“God bless you David Happy birthday beautiful.”

Seksroyaleevents:

“See me smiling like a fool.. I love Sophia soooo much.. I want the best for her.”

lordbizmak:

“You dey promise to see your own daughter, as if na person wey need help from you. Make una dey jons.”

Davido marks daughter Hailey's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his second daughter, Hailey's birthday on social media.

Sharing a picture of the youngster donning a gown and an orchid school bag, the former DMW boss recounted his love and admiration for his little one.

Davido noted the widely known truth that Hailey looked so much like him out of his children when he called her his "twin."

Source: Legit.ng