A young boy schooling in Air Force Base Secondary School, Kaduna State, has been celebrated online for his stellar Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score

A man who displayed the boy's UTME score on social media hailed him for defying the odds to perform excellently

He called on the Kaduna State government and organisations to offer scholarships to the boy and explained why

A resident of Buwaya Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, Destiny Dauda Fadason, has made his people proud by scoring high in the UTME.

A Facebook user, Junior Gbagyiza, released the boy's picture on the social media platform and spoke highly of him.

Destiny Dauda Fadason scored 301 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Junior Gbagyiza, jamb.gov.ng

According to Junior, Destiny, an Air Force Base Secondary School student in Kaduna State, scored 301 in the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

Destiny wants to study medicine

Amid the mass failure in the JAMB exam, Junior thought Destiny's feat was impressive. He added that the boy wants to study medicine at the university and appealed to the Kaduna State government and organisations to sponsor him.

"...His ambition to study medicine shines a light on his determination and potential. We appeal to the government of Kaduna State and multi-national organisations to support Destiny's aspirations with a scholarship."

Junior explained that sponsoring Destiny would empower him to contribute to the country's healthcare future and academic excellence.

People celebrate Destiny Dauda Fadason's UTME feat

Gbagyi Ñews Line said:

"God bless him and his generation!"

Grace Ayuba said:

"Gbagyi to the world .

"We are Growing everyday ."

Daniel Dogara said:

"Congratulations Destiny Agbagyi abye abye."

Yakubu Yusuf said:

"We are proud of you keep moving ahead."

Bello Sarki said:

"Wow! This is very great and this is the news I want to be hearing. The boy needs an international guidance and counseling. He will be a global citizen in nearest future. Congratulations to Destiny Dauda Fadason, the of Gbagyi Youths and then the Gbagyi Nation."

Joshua Jatau said:

"Wow this is very impressive.

"Congratulations to Destiny Dauda Fadason.

"And Gbagyi Nation."

UTME score of Jos school head boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of the head boy of a Jos school had excited people.

An X user, @4wardwego, disclosed the boy's UTME score while celebrating him and his colleagues on the social media platform.

@4wardwego described Victor's score as impressive. Victor scored 352 in the exam, which was a mass failure, and he led 12 other bright students from his school who had nothing less than 303. St Paul's Academy bagged a presidential award in 2023 for the best secondary school in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng