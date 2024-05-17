A Nigerian woman has shared the UTME result of two siblings who sat for the examination three years apart

According to the woman, the siblings had the same score and the coincidence came as a shock to her

Social media users who came across the post on Facebook shared their similar experiences in the comments

The results of two Nigerian siblings, Dawih and Garim, who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2021 and 2024 respectively has amazed internet users.

While Dawih wrote the examination as an art student, her brother, Garim performed well as a science student.

Siblings' exact score in UTME trends

Morenike Duke-Daniels who shared their story on Facebook said the siblings had an aggregate score of 243 in the examination.

According to her, they also had similar attitude of sadness and tears after checking the result and seeing their scores.

While sharing the story on Facebook, the woman expressed her confusion over the coincidence and asked netizens what might have caused it.

In her words:

"Isn’t it amazing that two siblings had the same score in JAMB? I just saw Dawih’s result slip for JAMB she did in 2021 as an Art student and its exact same score with whatGarim had in his own JAMB as a science student.

"When she got her JAMB result she started crying, you will think she failed and when Garim got his he was sad so his sadness didn’t even make me remember they had same score as I was trying to cheer him up. They both had 243! What will this be called now?"

Reactions as siblings share same UTME score

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Austin Bliss said:

"Congratulation, Garim. This is commendable. Well-done."

Rachael Oluwafemi said:

"See my darlings. It's not a coincidence. Congratulations my darling G.Bobo. Please give him hugs for me."

Shinex More:

"There's no coincidence in the realm of the spirit!God is always intentional with his children mama. These ones know book o! Kilode? When all the people I know had 150."

Abigail Adebo said:

"It's not a coincidence, I know it's from the Lord. God has orchestrated this, I wish him good luck in his academics."

Victor Praise added:

"It's called partnership. I see a divine synergy here."

