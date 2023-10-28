Phyna couldn't help but laugh over an old video of Davido lamenting after a US show promoter said he doesn't know who he is

The old video was shared by Dammy Krane, who has been dragging Davido over alleged debt

Phyna's reaction to the video comes days after Davido tweet about not knowing who she is, which sparked reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, seemingly mocked music star Davido after an old video of the DMW label boss ranting about not being recognized by a US show promoter re-surfaced on social media.

Phyna derived joy in the video, which was shared by Dammy Krane, who has repeatedly dragged Davido over unpaid debts.

The reality star reshared a screenshot of Dammy Krane berating Davido for saying he doesn’t know she is, yet was ranting when the same was done to him.

“Just tell me why B owe go wan rubbish hardworking young woman (Omolomo) wey hustle from nowhere reach where she dey… I thought it was “rise by lifting…sorry na” Reaping others’. Pls: Phyna sef laugh una idolo matter," Dammy Krane wrote.

Reposting it on Instastory, Phyna captioned it with laughing emojis.

People react as Phyna mocks Davido

The reality star's action has caused a stir online as many slammed her. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

girlleila55:

"Sorry I’m asking for a friend! Is to be known by davido a achievement?? Why can’t the girl rest."

abiolalayo:

When will you people leave this girl alone? Was she the one that posted? Let Phyna rest abeg.

maurinedavekwam:

"Phyna the standard today tomorrow and forever abi make my fav cry."

glow_with_haddy:

"I blame big brother."

andragordon43:

"I no like OBO at all but make phyna no compare herself to obo,OBO is loved and respected by many people around the world and he makes millions everyday while phyna is only loved by her fellow delulu nigeria bbn fans."

Tacha drags Davido over comment about Phyna

Legit.ng also reported that Tacha schooled Davido for saying he doesn't know Phyna.

The reality star said Davido should have admitted his mistake instead of trying to bring Phyna down.

She said:

"You don't make an honest mistake and still try to big that person down."

