A hilarious photo has emerged online and Twitter users are tagging singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, as the culprit

The photo, which surfaced on Elon Musk's X is a collage of Wizkid and his first son, Boluwatife rocking the same shoes

Nigerians have reacted in several ways, while some think that Davido went too far by posting such content on social media

Nigerian social media users have been having a feast online for some time now, and it is not stopping anytime soon.

A picture of Afrobeat star Wizkid and his 13-year-old first son, Boluwatife, wearing the same shoes has emerged on X, formerly called Twitter.

Davido shares picture of Wizkid and Boluwatife wearing the same shoe size caption: @davido @wizkidnews

This is surfacing when Wizkid and his counterpart, Davido are at loggerheads and have severely jabbed at each other for days.

The Unavailable crooner had previously tweeted about Wizkid's shoe size on April 29, 2024. In his words:

"Size 7 shoe n*gga shop at Footlocker kids

His tweets caused a gazillion tongues to wag, claiming that he was scoring several points against the father of three boys.

Netizens are reacting to photo of Wizkid and son

After the photo collage of Wizkid and Bolu rocking the same shows and wearing the same size emerged on Twitter, some Tweeps reacted. See some of these relations compiled by Legit.ng below:

Winco_7G

"Davido oo why will you post this?"

tillar_dammy

"Wait who wan wear Davido shoe?"

OKWYtycook

"Who did this."

Deewayboy

"Davido is giving him badly."

sparkle0100

"Ifeanyi wey suppose recreate don kpai."

Alabiszn

"He still owns David."

tahyvr

"So papa and pikin dey drag clothes. Omo make una no drag Mohbad papa again."

Davido responds To Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing was not spared from the current heat wave in the entertainment industry after Davido responded to her.

Legit.ng has reported that Nkechi Blessing weighed in on the Afrobeat singers' feud, claiming they were merely chasing clout.

In response to her, the "Kante" crooner bragged about having more hit songs than his counterpart, Ayo Balogun.

