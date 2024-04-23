Nigerian influencer Nickie Dabarbie is still being desperately over the help and attention of her countrymen following her last meeting with Skiibii

Recall that the beauty model raised an alarm on Friday, April 19, after the alleged horrible encounter she had at the musician's house

In a new live video report, Nickie narrated how the Baddest Boy crooner and his friends are desperately after her life

Nigerian influencer Precious Kingsley, best known as Nickie Dabarbie, has made some revelations concerning her saga with Afrobeats singer Skiibii.

Recall that the beauty model cried out on the internet, alleging that the musician was a ritualist after an encounter she had with him on Friday, April 19.

Nickie DaBarbie continues to call out Skiibii. Credit: @nickiedabarbie, @skiibii

Source: Instagram

In a recent live stream, Nicki Dabarbie described how her security guards informed her that her 'boyfriend' had come looking for her in her estate.

she mentioned that the Sensima hitmaker and his friends prowled around her residential area with her pictures to identify her house number.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In a live clip, she recounted that at one point during their earlier meeting, Skiibii had inquired about her address, but she only gave him the name of her estate, not the precise home number.

Nickie, however, revealed that her mother had to come to Lagos to stay with her because she had been frightened by the entire incident.

She further pleaded with Nigerians to come to her aid and made reference to the series of unfortunate events that happened before the tragic death of late late rapper Mohabd.

See her video below:

Reactions trail Nickie Dabarbie's live video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nora_okeke:

"Wahala I feel bad for her already."

v_toria122:

"I don’t know about yall. but i hear her."

rayodunze:

"Why does she keep mentoring "Mohbad" to seek empathy? This isn't remotely the same case, tf is wrong with this lady?"

ken_dra99:

"Them want use you for rituals them no first collect your phone them allow you to dey call your friends and to dey do video. How will I laugh in mandarin sef."

lizzyg_lioness:

"Leave Mohbad case out of it. It’s not the same . U did runs and took drugs. as an adult that u are you, be accountable for your lifestyle. Clout chaser."

LOrry778:

"This girl is in serious trouble."

Verydarkblackman speaks on Skiibii being a ritualist

Legit.ng had reported that the social media activist, Verydarkblackman, had reacted to the ongoing conflict between singer Skiibii and Nicki Dabarbie.

The social media model had claimed that Skiibii wanted to use her for rituals after giving her something to drink.

Reacting to it, VDM said that Nick DaBarbie was the victim and that he would not buy into the claims that she was misbehaving because was already high. He slammed Mayorkun for suing the IG model.

Source: Legit.ng