Nicki DaBarbie has tried to prove her point after making some allegations against Nigerian singer Skiibii

She shared a video of the former girlfriend of the singer, Ms DSF, granting an interview where she claimed the singer put something in her drink

She noted that Skiibii told him different things about Ms. DSF and added that she was sure the singer would also do the same to his next lover

A social media model, Precious Kingsley, better known as Nicki DaBarbie is trying all within her to show that her former lover, Skiibii was indeed a ritualist.

Legit.ng had reported that Nicki DaBarbie had cried out that Skiibii wanted to use her for ritual. She claimed that he added something to her drink which made her unconscious.

In a new development, the social media influencer shared an old video of the interview granted by the former lover of the Nigerian singer. In the video, Ms DSF, said that Skiibii gave him a drink which made her sleep off.

Nicki DaBarbie shares more details

In the caption of the post, Nicki DaBarbie noted that Skiibii told her something different about his former lover, DJ DSF. She explained that she couldn't even mention some of the things the singer told her about DSF.

Nick DaBarbie mentioned that the same thing Skiibii did to DSF was what he did to her and that it would not end with her as he would soon find another victim.

Recall that DSF had made a cryptic post after Nicki DaBarbie exposed Skiibii. She shared how good it was to always pray for protection because not all things can be seen.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Nicki DaBarbie about Skiibii's former lover. Here are some of the comments below:

Verydarkblackman speaks on Skiibii being a ritualist

Legit.ng had reported that the social media activist, Verydarkblackman, had reacted to the ongoing conflict between singer Skiibii and Nicki Dabarbie.

The social media model had claimed that Skiibii wanted to use her for rituals after giving her something to drink.

Reacting to it, VDM said that Nick DaBarbie was the victim and that he would not buy into the claims that she was misbehaving because was already high.

He slammed Mayorkun for suing the IG model.

