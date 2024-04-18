Omawumi Aloba, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has spoken out on the reported court order about her son's DNA

Recall that the Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, served a court order using alternate means

The grieving wife, through her counsel, released a statement, while her private chat on the recent situation leaked online

Omawumi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reacted to the court order confirming the paternity of her son Liam Aloba.

The distressed widow said she is unaware of any pending DNA test orders.

Chat leaks as Mohbad's wife speaks about court order on DNA. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that a magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos, has ordered that Wumi, the widow of the late singer Mohbad, be advised of a pending DNA test application through alternative methods.

After two unsuccessful attempts to serve her directly, the court ordered that she get notification through alternative means.

However, according to her lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle, Wunmi stated on Thursday, April 18, that she was uninformed of the court's order.

Popular gossip blog GistLover shared a private chat with Wumi about the recent court order.

The young widow still reiterated that she has yet to get an application from any legal firm.

"They didn't send me any applications, they're only using the media to defame me and to also make the public feel like I am running away from the DNA Test," she wrote.

See their chat below:

Reactions trail Wumi's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i_am_graciousdiamond:

"May God not let us have a father Inlaw like that Joseph Amen."

mzcuteganny:

"As much as we all want justice for Mohbad so bad, the damage the public has done to dis case is alarming."

richorchards:

"It was actually the royalties and funds sent to the baby that caused the DNA saga as people begin chuk eye for the money. Now let's see how it leads us to the answer to our question -Na who kpai the guy?"

michaellove_love_55:

"One thing I learnt about social media is that it will push you really hard and you might think you doing the right thing. A family , someone who gave birth to your son father insist he wants a DNA test you feel you too big not to adhere to him and some gullible individuals will be here supporting you, people who are depressed and pained, who has project themselves to destroy other people’s life will be gingering you and u will listen. Continue."

dejii_90:

"Come shey DNA Dey cause cancer? Cos I no understand why this DNA matter dey cause issue."

ms_naomii:

"If after everything, this baby is Mohbad’s, she needs to sue these people."

thestudentconnectv:

"What if the DNA reveals Mohbad isn't the owner of the baby, does that mean she kpai him? Cus I don't understand how dna will help get jus*tice for Mohbad."

jolly_hairways:

Hmm only God knows what this poor girl is going through. Say no to Bullying

onyifresh:

"This lady should just do this DNA na what’s the big deal? Even by myslef I conducted a DNA for my kids because Omo, na nigeria ooo anything can happen switching of infants especially genders is highly possible ooo . So personally I see no big deal except if she has something to hide. Toh."

mheenarh__:

"Una no dey even find Justice for Mohbad again."

qeesmah:

"She should do the DNA and also do her own personal DNA so that she can confirm the genuineness of theirs."

Mohbad's wife sings his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's wife, Wumi, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam’s birthday celebration.

A clip showed the late singer's widow miming her husband’s song ‘Peace’ at the party.

The guests in attendance were stunned by the profound moment as they sang and danced along.

Source: Legit.ng