A Nigerian female social media influencer, Nickie Dabarbie, has sparked massive reactions online after she went on Instagram to call singer Skiibii Mayana

Nickie Dabarbie accused Skiibii Mayana of trying to use her for money rituals as she went on Instagram Live to record herself while in the singer's house

At some point, Nickie was seen on the streets shouting and begging God to save her from her current predicament

A Nigerian lifestyle influencer and Instagram model, Precious Kingsley, aka Nickie DaBarbie, recently called out singer Skiibii Mayana on social media.

In a viral clip making the rounds online, Nickie DaBarbie accused Skiibii of being a ritualist. She noted that he recently invited her to his house for a boat cruise but ended up trying to poison her.

IG model Nickie DaBarbie recently trended after calling out singer Skiibii and accusing him of being a ritualist. Photo credit: @skiibii/@nickiedabarbie

Nickie DaBarbie posted clips of herself struggling with a couple of other guys who tried to calm her down.

The social media influencer also revealed how Skiibii gave her something to drink, which she suspects he spiked.

Nickie DaBarbie lands in the hospital

In another video, the lifestyle influencer underwent treatment in the hospital, and a nurse was seen stitching a couple of cuts on Nickie's hands while she recorded him.

Moments later, she was seen back on the street late in the night while on IG Live, where she continued to claim that her life was in danger and was being followed by Skiibii's boys.

This isn't the first time Skiibii would be caught in a major scandal with a woman. Legit.ng recalls when his ex-lover DSF ranted him on social media for months.

Netizens react to Nickie DaBarbie's post

See some of the comments that trailed Nickie DaBarbie's post:

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"She wants to chill with the big boys and forgot the big boys do crack."

@iambuike:

"She is high obviously, she don jonce herself."

@omalichawa__:

"All of u saying she on dr@gs..if person wan use u do r!tu@l…they no go give u dr@gs make u weak??"

@iykbethany:

"She was high on colos. The day I ate brownies by mistake, I saw all the dead people in my village. Even people that died when I was in nursery school. My friend gave me chilled water to calm me down, but something told me the water was poisoned. Once you're high, you go dey suspect everybody, even your parents."

@ricoreyworldwide:

"As a man you need to avoid some certain women by all means."

@dreal.nana:

"Wash that hand babyyyy’ took me out ! Aunty is on another level."

@iam_zaiiii:

"She come dey sing werey ti high Omo this girl in particular needs to be careful where are her parents???"

@maara_chi:

"She’s obviously on something but same time she knows something."

@miracle_offixiall:

"This girl is obviously high from her voice and wordings you’ll know, because if those boys actually wanted you dead you won’t even have the opportunity to hold your phone believe me."

@erima_of_the_goodlife:

"Did they lace your drink with drugs?"

@princess__nweke:

"Something is wrong. It’s not just highness."

Dorcas Fapson reveals dirty secrets about Skiibii

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Skiibii's ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson, went on social media to drag the singer.

Dorcas Fapson accused her ex-lover of being a liar and cheat. She revealed that the singer isn't as rich as he portrays publicly.

She accused the singer of being a broke grown-up man who can't take care of his responsibilities.

