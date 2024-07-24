Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Tife Balogun, was spotted enjoying luxury in London to the joy of fans

The youngster was seen having a haircut with London celebrity barber, HD Cutz, who had barbed for top football stars around the world

Tife’s photo on the celebrity barber’s chair went viral online and fans shared their reactions to it

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, made social media headlines after he was seen with celebrity barber Sheldon Edwards of HD Cutz.

Tife, who recently travelled to London with his mother, Shola Ogudu, reposted a photo of himself in the celebrity barber's chair on his Instagram stories.

Fans react to Wizkid's son with celeb barber. Photos: @hd_cutz_london, @official_tifebalogun

HD Cutz has been known to trim the hair of international footballers like Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Erling Haaland, and celebrities from other industries. A look through the barber’s page also showed that he had worked with Tife’s dad, Wizkid.

See Tife’s photo with the celebrity barber below:

Fans react to Tife’s luxury barber

Tife’s photo with the celebrity barber went viral online and netizens reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Sumceeycreativity:

“I will never be poor🙏🏽.”

dion_dee27:

“Him papa don work keep, so you work keep for your kids.”

____rex_jnr___:

“This is the life I want for my kids , make I do the suffer for them, all they are coming to do in this life is to enjoy … so help me God amen.”

Adewunmimi25:

“I will never be poor 😍.”

Callme_okotojr:

“Bolu go do pass he father love you all❤️.”

queenofsmiles1010:

“This boy de enjoy life ooo.”

Slaybycali:

“This one na Lil Durk o.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“Wiz just Dey use him son take compete with other celebrities 😂😂 like u are not in my level na u and my son go drag levels 😂.”

kinglezee:

“This boy go later finish machala money😂.”

Size.oneclassic:

“Soft kid is that u?”

Nelsonwayagram:

“30BG go think say nah photoshop.”

Call_me_classic_keji:

“Luxury or nothing.”

Goke_official_:

“I like as he dey spend his papa money 😂😂😂. Na wetin davido dey do be this wey dey make unna dey vex for him.”

lilcrossss3:

“lol how much the barber want collect $10k?”

Boluwatife spurs emotion, performs big brother duties

Singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, left many gushing with how he heartily spoke about his brothers Ayo and Zion.

Tife's sweet words about his brothers left netizens in awe of how closely knit they were.

The sensational video captured the moment the youngster spoke about remembering his brother’s birthdays and checking up on them.

