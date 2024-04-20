Social media activist Verydarkman recently posted a video online as he joined the conversation making the rounds online about Nickie DaBarbie, Skiibii and Mayorkun

In the viral clip, Verydarkman shared his thoughts about the issue and why he believes that Nickie DaBarbie is the victim

He also slammed Mayorkun for suing Nickie DaBarbie, noting that it was rushed and left many questions to be answered

Outspoken social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has sparked massive reactions online by commenting on the allegations against Skiibii and Mayorkun by Instagram influencer Nickie DaBarbie.

In his video, Verydarkman posted several questions he believes Skiibii has to answer.

He noted that Nickie DaBarbie was the victim and that he wouldn't buy into the narrative that the IG model was misbehaving because she was high.

In his video, VDM noted that if Skiibii wants to clear his name, he must explain his relationship with Nickie to the public.

The activist also questioned why Nickie DaBarbie was the only lady in the house, along with four other guys, including Skiibii and Mayorkun.

VDM slams Mayorkun over lawsuit

VDM also called out Mayorkun for slamming Nickie DaBarbie with a N1bn lawsuit barely 24 hours after she named him as a collaborator in Skiibii's alleged occultic act.

The social commentator noted that rushing to bash a person who seems to be the victim with a lawsuit barely 24 hours after she called you out seems fishy.

Watch the viral video below:

VDM's video stirs reactions online

Here are some of the comment compiled by Legit.ng:

@d_realsolz:

"On this case, I’m supporting VDM. No cap at all."

@arealhomesng:

"Be careful when visiting guys houses especially this so called celebrities."

@unusual_su_:

"I see women supporting VDM Una dey funny me o."

@godddzilabou:

"This guy is very intelligent sha, hate him or like him, he’s brilliant."

@_callme_gracey:

"First time in history VDM supported a lady."

@ah_minah1:

"Honestly VDM made a good point out of all the things we have seen …. Secondly the courage this girl called Nicki took in posting all this shouldn’t be taken for granted."

@boss.babe.of.abuja:

"Since when vdm come out from prison he con dey support women. the fear of women is the beginning of wisdom."

@jully__mk:

"I strongly believe we should give the lady audience. Y’all should stop saying she’s high."

@endylight1:

"Who else noticed that VDM changed location? This Location fine small."

@fearlesskidz:

"Later una go say VDM is against women na but the women here commenting hate concerning the babe."

Dorcas Fapson reveals dirty secrets about Skiibii

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Skiibii's ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson, went on social media to drag the singer.

Dorcas Fapson accused her ex-lover of being a liar and cheat. She revealed that the singer isn't as rich as he portrays publicly.

She accused the singer of being a broke grown-up man who can't take care of his responsibilities.

