Bewaji, the first wife of Portable, has changed her Instagram profile from being a queen of herself to Portable's queen

The singer had threatened her for saying she was a self made queen and said she should delete it or pack out

She had to pull down the post after the threat and her fans took to the comment section to react to the move she made

Bewaji, the first wife of Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has generated massive reactions after she pulled down her profile and changed her birthday post.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had reacted after Bewaji made a birthday post and called herself a self-made queen. Her husband asked her to pull it down or pack out of his house.

In a new development, Bewaji pulled down the post as instructed by her husband. She replaced it with Portable's queen.

Bewaji changes birthday post after Portable's warning. Photo credit @ombewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Bewaji deletes birthday picture

Also following the instruction of the controversial singer, Bewaji, pulled down her picture which was on her profile. The picture was part of the birthday photoshoot she did for her special day.

Portable's wife replaced the image with that of her son who was also marking his birthday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Bewaji did after her husband threatened her. Here are some of the comments below:

@ace_tlg:

"His narcissist behavior is top notch."

@doyinsollaa:

"She’s not even allowed to celebrate herself on her own birthday. Her life must be centered around you na wa o."

@temiwrites:

"Some serious problem going on here. Ordinary birthday post turn ish for social media!."

@sincerelyhannie_:

"Portables wives needs therapy while he needs exorcism.'

@bisbolrealty_homesinteriors:

"I can't relate the day some women understand you can work hard to get yourself in place you want, and do big things for yourself without being a liability to any man, the better."

@kenistarr:

"He probably seize her phone she has not posted anything about her son’s birthday."

@oyinwonuolamii:

"He controls her phone literally.'

@iamcensiny:

"Portable is a narcissist."

@bussyslifestyle_blog:

"Toh!!! I love how God gives all of us the kind of tolerance suited to our person.'

@iam_chinwendu:

"In 2024! Women hustle o, e get why!"

