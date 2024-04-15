Some netizens have dropped a series of messages on Deborah Enenche's page following her dad, Pastor Paul's unpleasant remark about a church member

Netizens have accused Pastor Paul Enenche of publicly embarrassing the church member during a testimony session

In reaction, some netizens urged Deborah Enenche to speak to her father to tender an apology to the church member

More drama has trailed a recent video of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche and a church member as some netizens recently flooded the cleric's daughter Deborah's Instagram page.

Recall that a viral video showed Enenche questioning the credibility of church member's testimony during a service at his church.

Fans urged Deborah to speak with her father Pastor Paul Enenche. Credit: @deborahpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

The woman, identified as Anyim Vera, who claimed she graduated with a “Bsc in Law” from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), was interrupted by the cleric who accused her of lying.

Enenche further said the woman didn’t sound like a Law graduate, going by how she spoke.

However, after the video trended online, some netizens dug out the woman’s Facebook page and photos confirming she graduated from NOUN.

Netizens flood Deborah Enenche's page

Some netizens have flooded the cleric's first daughter, Deborah, known for her unusual outfits, as urged her to tell her dad to tender an apology to the church member who was publicly embarrassed.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read them below:

levitating:

"Tell your fada to apologize to that lady."

mynaija2canadastory:

"Go and tell your father to apologize to the lady he humiliated. God is love, what he displayed was not love."

gracey_doe:

"Your father needs to Apologise , he was very rude to that lady. She actually graduated as a lawyer. I get it , she has poor communication skills. But that was rude."

mary_echendu:

"Tell your father to publicly apologize to the lady he humiliated and belittled publicly! She infact graduated.. she had stage fright ! He cannot look down on a human being that breathes same oxygen as him ,even Jesus Christ listened to his disciples .. nobody is a Christian more than the other , every human being is equal before God !"

Lady rebuked by Pastor Enenche speaks

Following the embarrassing church incident, AnyimVeronica Nnenna has broken her silence, Legit.ng recently reported.

In the comment section of her sister's post, Veronica had a few words to say.

She wrote:

"It's well my sister."

Source: Legit.ng