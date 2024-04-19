A popular Ghana prophet, Karma President, has warned Paul Okoye of P-Square of impending danger over his lover, Ivy

Karma President was the one who saw Jnr Pope's death nine months before it happened but the prophecy surfaced after the tragic incident

In the video, he said that Ivy does not have a long life as she was given to the river goddess by her mother's people

Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy of P-Square fame, has been warned by a popular Ghanaian prophet about his lover, Ivy.

Legit.ng had reported that the prophecy given by Ghanaian prophet, Karma President surfaced nine months after the death of Jnr Pope.

In a viral video, the clergy was seen having an interview and speaking about the singer. He said that she has been donated to the river goddess by people from her mother's side and she will not have a long Life.

Prophet speaks about Rudeboy's lover, Ivy. Photo credit @ivy_ifeomaa/@karmapresident

Source: Instagram

Prophet speaks about Ivy

In the viral clip, Karma President explained that such ladies who have been dedicated to the river goddess would look for money and fame to give back to the river so that they can live long.

The clergy added that Ivy's mother was aware of all he was saying.

Prophet offers solution

In the recording, he said there was a sacrifice to be made so that Ivy could live a long life.

He warned that the singer should not ignore the warning he was given. He also said that it was better for Rude Boy to go and pay her dowry if not, if anything happens to her, the incident would shake his career.

Recall that Ivy had voiced out after her relationship with the singer was criticized.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of the warning the Ghana Prophet gave to Paul Okoye. Here are some of the comments below:

@meisy_daisy:

"To be sincere wetin Paul sef dey look for.. I so much commend him for giving his kids the best life its not easy but wanting to start a new family is a no."

@cyndyshantel:

"Paul don go carry mamiwater."

@cheederahj:

"Things like that exist."

@princessochiagha:

"Shebi una don start again bah?"

@mhiz_berry_gold:

"Na was oooh."

@vi_vian1306

"I no dey put mouth for spiritual things."

@sholanaira:

"Is always from the mother side."

@cyndyshantel:

"What's this man's ig page.'

@austin.onn:

"I no know say person fit carry woman put for house on credit."

Ifeoma Ivy speaks about Paul Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that Rude Boy's girlfriend had opened up about her relationship with the singer.

She granted an interview on Cool FM, she said that she used to get a lot of mean messages from social media users.

Ivy noted that the one that pained her the most was the fact that she was called a homewrecker.

Source: Legit.ng