A lady recounted the academic journey of a Nigerian friend in the UK, who despite consistently mislabeling her Law degree as BSc. Law instead of LLB, graduated with a 2:1

This narrative serves as a reminder that minor errors do not necessarily reflect one’s intelligence or professional potential, as evidenced by the friend’s progression from a recurring mistake to a legal career

Bianze’s reflection also calls for empathy towards those who make linguistic mistakes, advocating for understanding rather than ridicule

In an enlightening Facebook post, Nkechi Bianze shared the story of a fellow Nigerian friend’s academic journey in the UK, which serves as a testament to the fact that minor mistakes do not define one’s capabilities or future success.

During their undergraduate years, Bianze’s friend, who was pursuing a Law degree, often mistakenly referred to her program as BSc. Law instead of the correct LLB designation.

Despite corrections, the mistake persisted until after their graduation. Bianze’s friend graduated with a commendable 2:1 in Law and continued her education with an LLM, eventually becoming a prominent lawyer in Ontario, Canada.

The post also touches on a broader issue within the Nigerian education system, where even law graduates may struggle with expression, and PhD candidates exhibit grammatical errors unexpected at their level of study.

In a poignant conclusion, Bianze criticizes the harsh treatment of individuals who make errors or cannot articulate well, especially when they have made significant efforts to advance their education.

The call for empathy is clear, as is the need for those in authority, like the pastor mentioned in the post, to acknowledge their missteps and offer public apologies to those they have wronged.

