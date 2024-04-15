Hours after the video of a woman who got disgraced by Pastor Paul Enenche and accused of telling false testimony went viral, new evidence emerges

Receipts of Anyim Vera graduating from the National Open University as a graduate of Law have emerged online

Nigerians slam Pastor Paul Enenche for embarrassing the woman and have asked the Dunamis clergyman to apologize for disgracing his church member

Reactions have trailed the viral video of the woman who recently trended online after Pastor Paul Enenche accused her of going to his altar to give false testimony.

She claimed that she has a bachelor's degree in law. Pastor Enenche blasted her, noting that there's nothing as B.Sc Law. Instead, it is LL.B.

Nigerians react to video of Pastor Enenche embarrassing a woman who claimed to be Law graduate for having stage fright. Photo credit: @drpastorpaulenenche/@anyimvera

Source: Instagram

Evidence has now emerged online showing that Vera Anyim graduated from the National Open University (NOUN) with a law degree.

Receipts of Anyim Vera as Law graduate

Photos posted on the walls of her social media pages showed Anyim convocating as a student of NOUN.

Also, Anyim's name was among the top graduating students on the convocation list published by NOUN University.

Amongst those who vouched for Anyim Vera was investigative journalist Deborah Kolawole.

This was the post she made to confirm that Anyim is a Law graduate:

Netizens slam Paul Enenche for embarrassing Anyim

After receipts were dug up to prove that Anyim Vera is a law student who graduated from NOUN University, Nigerians called out Pastor Enenche, demanding that he apologise for embarrassing the woman.

According to Deborah Kolawole, Miss Anyim is also a Nigerian police officer.

This isn't the first time Pastor Paul Enenche has been caught in a public scandal of this type. Legit.ng recalls reporting his role in the 2023 election and how it almost led to his arrest.

Here are some of the comments that trailed:

@donjazzy:

"People need to understand that not everyone has the super power to stand on a huge stage with a microphone to address a large crowd. Stage fright is real. Your nerves will F u up. You can even forget your name sometimes sef. I feel for her sha."

@ms.olayemi:

"She lost her composure when he cut her short… madam just go where you’re celebrated. Jesus is everywhere."

@toniafamilytv:

"This is how God wants to lift that lady. From disgrace to grace."

@iredafeowolabi:

"Being a law graduate does not mean you must be eloquent. She went through the program to become a better person in the way she thinks and processes information."

@FavourDiamen:

"Same thing I told my mum after seeing the video on IG. She prolly isn’t too good with English, but you could tell from the shock on her face that she meant what she said even though she couldn’t defend it."

@Ngwoke_Ifeanyi:

"It's so sad. She must have been walking down feeling lonely. Like the whole world against her truth."

@Irebamiolakanm1:

"I still won’t blame the Pastor, after studying in Sch for 5 yrs and you don’t know the title of the degree you earned. It’s well."

@jeremiadetunji:

"What she studied for 5 years. And law school of a year? Haba! That's a big embarrassment to her and the school she graduated from."

@doyinvie:

"Even if she was lying, he wasn’t supposed to embarrass her like that."

@stevechuks_:

"Her nerves got the best of her!! Now how does he feel? Like why would she lie to gain what? She looked genuinely grateful to God for this accomplishment."

