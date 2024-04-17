Popular Nigerian gospel singer Lara George slammed pastor Paul Enenche for the public statement he put out after he embarrassed his church member

The lyrical evangelist addressed the importance of empathy and fairness in how we treat others, regardless of their socioeconomic status

Lara also pointed out that the man of God would have done things differently if he was dealing with an affluent individual, which spurred a debate among netizens

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Lara George has lambasted the founder of Dunamis Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, for his apology letter to the woman he publicly embarrassed at his church member (Veronica Anyim).

On Sunday, April 14, Legit.ng reported that Veronica Anyim climbed the altar of Dunamis Church to testify about how God made her the "only graduate in her family."

Lara George calls out Pastor Enenche over his apology statement.

Source: Instagram

Vera stated that she graduated with a "BSc in Law" from NOUN, and the clergy accused her of lying because there is no Bachelor of Science in Law. He went on to say that she didn't speak decent English and that lawyers are expected to be fluent.

The topic had sparked a frenzy on social media, and Nigerians had delved to discover a photo of Veronica during the recent NOUN convocation.

Following that Pastor Paul Enenche apologised to her, explaining that he never intended to shame the testifier.

Lara George reacted to his apology notice, arguing that it should be as loud as his criticism. She emphasised that regardless of one's socioeconomic status or background, one should treat others the way one would like to be treated.

"Erm. That’s not an apology. When it leaves room for doubt, you haven’t apologized. WWJD? Be humble enough to apologize to her properly. Let your apology be as loud and as clear as your criticism.

"Nah! It’s not nice. Doesn’t matter who you are, we should all treat others as we would like to be treated. She doesn’t speak as well as you think she should, therefore you can conclude she is telling a lie? Based on the way she speaks?" She wrote in part.

See her post below:

Reactions trail Lara George's post

The gospel singer spurred conflicting reactions online as many debated if she was right or wrong in her statement.

See their comments below:

mom_for_a_reason:

"You read an official statement by the church and concluded it’s not enough apology… where you there when he later met with the woman?… she has accepted the apology and still acknowledged her spiritual parents. Let’s not cry more than the beareaved.. Suddenly everyone has become more compassionate."

chikaokwuolisa:

"Felt so DISAPPOINTED reading this.... I had to go check the page again."

janemags4u:

"Aunty calm down, he's not the cause of your frustration."

justonerealtor:

Lol... even the lady has moved on and shown honour to her spiritual parents. Looks like you just woke up and want to trend on this . Sorry, we have moved on. Let me update you... we are now on Cubana and EFCC.

nadineosague:

"From the replies here people are so used to being abused by people in Authority in Nigeria that they think it’s normal to speak to people that way and not apologise."

thegodlyficient:

"Ma, you are a part of the church. This write up reeks dishonour. There's not one drop of honour in it. I'm not saying don't point out whatever it is ma. But this write up, isn't befitting for a man of God.

"Ahn Ahn, they are our shepherds now. And it takes proximity to correct. Daddy Paul Enenche is submitted to the fathers of faith and I'm sure they'll help him do the right thing. Buy it's not in our place at all to call them out in this manner. THEY ARE STILL OUR SPIRITUAL LEADERS."

