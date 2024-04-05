A Nigerian man came forward to reinstate that Mercy Chinwo's son looks like Nathaniel Bassey amid lawsuits filed against those who made such claims

The young man, identified as Butcherbeatz, stated that although he was not among those clamouring for DNA, he wouldn't turn a blind eye

Speaking further, Butcherbeatz noted that nobody would use their influential status to shut him up

A young man, Butcherbeatz, came up to say he won't be apologising to Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, over claims about their newborn's paternity.

In a new video, Butcherbeatz, who is also an upcoming singer, argued that he didn't do anything wrong for saying that the little boy resembled the songstress' colleague Nathaniel Basssey.

Man makes fresh claims about Mercy Chinwo's sons and Nathaniel Bassey. Credit: @mercychinwo, @nathanielbassey

Source: Instagram

Recall that Mercy and her husband finally unveiled their son's face during Easter, and some netizens started questioning his paternity.

The man said he had an opinion, noting that more than 200 million Nigerians could clearly see what he was talking about.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further said that nobody could use their wealth to threaten or intimidate him.

"This na my opinion, I no e lie and e no be crime. I don't support people coming out to say go and do DNA test. But you see this pikin, that child actually looks like Nathaniel Bassey. More than 200 million Nigerians can see it. No be me release the picture o, na who born pikin release the picture… I no dey turn blind eye. Then I come dey apologize for that."

See the the video below:

Nigerians react to new video about Mercy Chinwo's son

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

d.e.b.s.s._:

"This is the same thing that happened to that Erisco lady, when she was supposed to apologize she was still proving stubborn saying she won’t , and people were edging her on telling her not to now she’s crying from prison, and where are the so called supporters thatt edged her on?? Gone!!! Y’all will learn the hard way don’t worry."

contento_boss_king:

"I love how his village people are just pushing him.. ride on sir."

fob_josh:

"Actually there's no offense, someone can look like another person, and this saying has never been a crime, except if theys more to it than what i just heard."

inbetweencontinents_:

"Y’all keep having opinions about everyone else except your own lives! Sad times! Freedom of speech and expression should not be abused if guaranteed please."

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"If your opinion defames someone and assasşíñátes someone’s character that they built over the years then it becomes a crime, freedom of speak also requires use of common sense which is obviously lacking here."

habout__:

"He only said his opinion about the child’s look. I don’t think there’s anything wrong in that. At least, a lot of people post themselves claiming to look like some celebrities."

geneviveonyenze:

"Truth be told, a child can look like another person. That does not suggest that the person making the statement is making an assumption. As long as he did not say the child was fathered by another, he has not committed a crime. He has just expressed his freedom of speech, which unfortunately is something that is not free in our country. Make una go face pressing matters abeg."

evergreenebony:

"“Looks like “ is fine I think the baby looks like Nathaniel Bassey too, but suggesting infidelity or Pushing for a DNA is not acceptable."

Mercy Chinwo and husband drag 5 persons to court

The renowned Nigerian gospel artist and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, summoned five people via the Abuja magistrate court for "criminal defamation".

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the five defendants to appear in person before the court on April 23, 2023, to address the allegations against the Kingdom couples in a court summons dated April 3, 2024.

These internet users stated that the songstress' infant had a striking similarity to veteran gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Source: Legit.ng