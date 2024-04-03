A petition has been written by gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, to the IG of police over allegations made so people

Some social media users had claimed that he was the father of Mercy Chinwo's son after she and her husband unveiled the face of their son

His lawyer said that the social users were not catching cruise with someone's reputation as one of them posted a picture of the gospel singer

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has shown his grievance over an allegation made against him by some social media users.

Legit.ng had reported that Mercy Chinwo and her husband had revealed the face of their son during Easter. Many of their fans said that the little boy looked like the singer's husband while others claimed Nathaniel Bassey fathered the child.

Nathaniel Bassey petitions IG over allegation. Photo credit @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the 'Jesus Iye' crooner petitioned the IG of the police about the issue. According to his lawyers who works with the Fortress Link Law firm, four social media users, Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and Dj Spoiltkid claimed that the little boy looked like the male gospel singer.

Lawyers say they have evidence

In the clip, one of the lawyers said that the case was not that of cruise. He mentioned that one of the people used the picture of the male gospel singer and claimed that he was the father of the little boy.

According to him, they have gone beyond the law.

Lawyer calls on police to act

In the recording, one of the lawyers said that the police know the law and what the criminal code says about issue.

He also noted that they have attached evidence to the petition they tendered.

Recall that Nathaniel Bassey had visited Mercy Chinwo after she gave birth to her son.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the petition written by the gospel singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@olajokearike:

"Very good.'

@real_flexy:

"Satisfaction button."

@engr.georgefelix:

"This will serve as a lesson to all those that talk without reasoning...they wanna get famous they'll get famous paying for defamation."

@omabarbie1:

"They should not do Christianity and pity them, teach them a good lesson biko on our behalf."

@abiolataiwobliss:

"They need to learn big time."

@pictolifetimestories:

"I concur. They F those people up big time."

@trendyshoesnbags:

"Way to go. My mouth will not put me in trouble button.'

@ms_dera:

"Nobody should come here and use Christianity to blackmail anybody maka ara igba gi!"

@harrison_gwamnishu:

"Supported 100%."

Mercy Chinwo shows glimpse of newborn

Legit.ng had reported that Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa had returned to Nigeria with their newborn son.

The singer gave her fans a glimpse of her baby as they participated in the 'I'm not the child' challenge.

The gospel singer's husband who was with the son was happy to say he was the father of the newborn.

