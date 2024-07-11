Singer Portable has been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered round him

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation

Controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has caused commotion in an area where he went to attend a funeral.

In the recording, the singer was seen leaving the ceremony and going toward his car. A guy met him, and he pushed him angrily, injuring him in the process.

Some men came out of their hiding as they confronted the music star, who likes calling out celebrities.

Portable fights street boys, injures one. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Man promises to deal with Portable

A man was heard boasting that Portable cannot go scot-free after injuring a guy in their area.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He abused the singer, who is into real estate and a crowd gathered after that. They wanted to prevent the Zeh Nation boss from leaving the area.

Below is the post:

Portable calls out Dapo Abiodun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that days after returning to the country, Portable took to social media to lament the terrible state of the roads in Ogun state.

His social media outburst was fuelled by a recent car accident that saw one of his cars fall into a ditch.

In the series of clips shared by the singer on his social media page, he slammed Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun for not fixing the bad roads.

Portable announces return to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Portable buzzed the internet as he returned home after a significant time in America.

The singer, who had earlier shared his desire to make it back sooner, was celebrating with some of his street guys. He boasted of returning to Nigeria with a First class flight.

The young men, who surrounded Portable, were excited to have him back, as netizens made different observations about the viral video. The boys, who surrounded him, were heard hailing him and calling America in the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng