One of the netizens who was named in a petition submitted by Nathaniel Basset to the police apologised to the singer and Mercy Chinwo

The man, in a viral post on Facebook, had questioned the paternity of Mercy Chinwo's son

Another netizen, who was mentioned in the petition, has also issued an apology to the gospel singers

A Facebook troll, Okoronkwo Ejike, who was named in a recent petition by Nathaniel Bassey, has left people talking over his apology to the gospel singer, his colleague Mercy Chinwo and his husband, Pastor Blessed.

Ejike had gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms with a post of him questioning the paternity of Mercy's son, Charis.

He claimed the baby looked exactly like Nathaniel Bassey, adding that the child belonged to Bassey and no one could tell him otherwise.

Ejike further alleged the possibility of a romantic affair between Nathaniel and Mercy.

Apologising to the gospel singer, Ejike wrote:

“I hereby tender an unreserved apology to Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey and Pastor Blessed for my take on the striking resemblance of Pastor Blessed’s baby. "And to everyone who got hurt over my post, I’m deeply very sorry. Love and light for Cosmic positive vibrations, Shalom.”

There are reports he has since taken down his Facebook page.

Another troll releases disclaimer

DJ Spoilt Kid, who was also named in a petition, issued a disclaimer on Wednesday, April 3, as he stated he was not the originator of the claim against Nathaniel and Mercy.

"I deeply regret any unintended implication or harm that may have arisen from the retweet," he wrote in part.

Netizens react as trolls apologise

sorlah___:

"You’re still putting striking resemblance. You will go to jail!"

tapiocaandmore:

"Apology rejected in Iya Barakat’s voice. See you in court."

marynellyobi:

"It’s so easy too say sorry Abi … u must dance too this song."

cheemaoz:

"You go carry love and light enter cosmic kirikiri. Tomorrow, if you see vibes you go run."

