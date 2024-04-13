Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, clocked one on April 12, 2024, and snaps from his party made the rounds online

In some of the snap’s posted, the celebrant’s mother Wunmi raised concerns about her appearance

Many netizens were worried after spotting the late musician’s wife and many of them sympathised with her

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, finally celebrated his first birthday on April 12, 2024, to the joy of fans.

A small party was organised to make the day a special one for the celebrant with family members and well-wishers gathering to celebrate with him.

Fans react to Mohbad's wife's appearance at son's birthday. Photos: @c33why

Source: Instagram

A series of photos and videos from Liam’s birthday party made the rounds online and the celebrant’s mother, uncle, and grandmother were spotted at the event.

In one of the snaps, Mohbad’s wife Wunmi was seen carrying her son as they posed for photos with his birthday cake. Another snap showed the late singer’s mum with some guests.

See the photos and videos from the birthday party below:

Wunmi’s appearance raises concerns

After Liam’s birthday party photos went viral, netizens were quick to spot Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and they worried about her appearance. The young widow looked lean in her simple white outfit. Read what some Nigerians had to say below:

mhiz_rolls_royce:

“She has really changed, She look so lean .”

Luchyzbeauty:

“Wunmi, you are an overcomer.”

nezeville:

My dear Wunmi, Seeing you emaciated is worrisome. I pray you find strength. Don’t ever think being cruel will get out of fashion.. Even God regretted creating man for “our” heart is DESPERATELY WICKED. You need to rise above the cruelty and get a tough skin. Your late husband needs you alive & well for your cute one. Brace up, toughen up, keep ur sanity, silence the noise, begin living again, don’t buckle under pressure, hold on to God. At the end of the day, you will be fine Wunmi. Sending u light.”

ivynwa:

“Wumi is going through alot... babe Don already look older than her age please let us just be kind with our words towards her.... I Love you baby girl and Happy birthday to your son ❤️❤️.”

Iamchikaedwin:

“This baby resemble mohbad naw.”

stone_dxb:

“See how a young girl is getting older due to stress... Nigerians biko make we let her breeeet... It's not fair o .”

exquisite.faces:

“All her bullies get sisters for house too, I pray may your sisters face the kain stress you’re making this girl go tru in Jesus name.”

bosealaoo:

“Wunmi please take care of you too o... it is well.”

ada_evy:

“See photocopy of mohbad!! Watin una dey find DNA for !! My God.”

ipinlese_talkshow:

“This girl is too young to look like this.”

anastasiaanayo:

“ she don lean finish ooo God please strengthen wummi, and Papa mohbad is cashing out ontop his son's dea*th.”

jettyroyal:

“This girl is so lean.”

tannyblazy:

“Weldone Wunmi you have to be strong for yourself and your child.”

bhimpz_salon:

“She look so lean n depressed,....wumi, Yu will live to Takia of ur child n this face shall pass.we luv Yu no matter what.”

kwueenie:

“So over 6months isn’t enough mourning for y’all? She should deny her baby his first birthday?”

_bws25_bee06:

“Haaa God Wunmi looks so Lean and Una still Dey bully her more well she won’t give up have been there I know how it feels today I’m standing strong.”

hadeepeju:

“See as this babe lean and the baba dey add weight.. karma will definitely come for y’all o.”

thesassygirlie___:

“Yall bullied this girl so much, look how pale and skinny she’s looking at 24‍♀️ Happy birthday Liam❤️.”

