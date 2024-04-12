Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, has now clocked one to the joy of many fans on social media

The little boy turned a new age after the tragic death of his father and new football-themed photos were posted online to celebrate him

Many fans gushed over Liam’s resemblance to his dad, Mohbad, as they showered prayers on him on his big day

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, has finally clocked one to the joy of fans.

On April 12, 2024, the little boy turned a new age and the great news made the rounds on different social media platforms.

Fans gush over Mohbad's son's first birthday photos. Photos: @hayan_empire, @iammohbad

Mohbad’s son was spotted in a series of football-themed photos to mark the special occasion and netizens gushed over the snaps. Liam rocked a cute little blue and white Manchester City jersey and was seen trying to kick a football in some of his photos.

Liam’s outfit was paired with a matching white headband and sneakers to properly fit into the football theme.

See some of Mohbad’s son’s 1st birthday photos below:

Fans celebrate Mohbad’s son’s 1st birthday

Shortly after late Mohbad’s friend, Hayan Empire, posted Liam’s birthday photos online, many fans took to his comment section to react. While some of them commented on the little boy’s resemblance to his late father, others showered him with prayers and well-wishes.

Read some of them below:

sandyrealtor1_yes:

“This is his lookalike, look at their eyes happy birthday little one.”

Bigbabyjuls:

“Wunmi is doing a good job taking good care of him with everything going on around her God bless the good ones who chose to stick with her during these trying times.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“Only a bl!nd person will say this little champ doesn’t look like his father Mohbad. Many happy returns to him.”

Bob_anosike:

“No DNA needed.”

bullion_222:

“Awwwn,happy birthday cutie.”

Adeyeyeracheal:

“Our Father in heaven, I seek your infinite protection over Liam, let your light shine over his path in this life, guide him into greatness beyond measure, who ever rise against him shall be destroyed. Thank you Lord because you’re going to do more than I’ve asked for. Blessed be your holy name, Amen .”

Passy_goldie:

“Daddy’s doppelgänger .”

Ebby_orun:

“Is it just my eyes or what. Who else can see the resemblance with Moh?”

Babydoll_sugarcrunch:

“such a fine boy the resemblance.”

Iamgbemiare:

“You are for signs and wonders. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

Ifeadisa:

“See Liam, see Mohbad . Na God win oh. Gen 50:20 "As for them, they meant evil against Mohbad, God meant it for good.”

