Young Nigerian Streetpop artist Bella Shmurda trends online as a clip of him leading the candlelight procession of recently deceased friend Mohbad goes viral

During the procession, Bella Shmurda spoke about his relationship with Mohbad, noting that he was more than a friend to him but a brother

Some notable faces from the Nigerian entertainment industry, like Lola Alao, Olaitan Sugar, and Semilore Pweety, were seen at the candlelight procession

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Outspoken Streetpop artist Bella Shmurda trends online as clips of him leading the candlelight procession for his close pal Mohbad in Canada go viral.

In the trending video, Bella was seen giving a heartwarming speech about his recently deceased colleague.

Photos of Bella Shmurda, Lola Alao, and Olaitan Sugar at Mohbad's candlelight procession in Canada. Photo credit: @semilorepweety/@olaitansugar/@lolaalao/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

During the procession, Bella Shmurda spoke about his relationship with Mohbad. He shared that the late singer was his best friend.

"I miss him already" - Bella Shmurda says

The young singer noted in his speech that it leaves him sad and distraught knowing he left Nigeria just two days before he received a call telling him his bestfriend was dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bella, also with a teary face, went on to note, saying he misses his best friend already. He said:

"He is my best friend, I can't go two days without talking to him. I miss him already."

Watch as Bella Shmurda talks about Mohbad at his procession in Canada:

Fans react to Bella Shmurda's speech at Mohbad's candlelight procession

See how netizens reacted to Bella Shmurda's speech:

@classicfabricsandstyle:

" Rest on chap, we won't rest until you get the justice you deserve."

@official_nicki_gold:

"May the power and mercy of God cover your @bella_shmurda no weapon fashion against you shall prosper."

@toksbarbie030:

"God can’t even control my tears right now!"

@Semilorepweety:

"Bella shmurda untimely death will not locate you INSHAALLAH be strong."

@prittieb12:

"Same here cried while watching it on @olaitansugar page, I couldn't control myself #justiceformohbad must be serve."

@skiporaul:

"Why u no arrange guards and Eru iku for him as you dey always do for urself."

@mayreharm___:

"Bella bro later pay last respect o may his soul Rest In Peace imole lives on ."

@iam_ladysapphire:

"Omo! E pain Bella o. He is in an entirely different world, he was just crying."

Bella Shmurda calls for justice, warns government

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bella Shmurda, via his social media pages, launched a myriad of digs at the Lagos State government not to pull any foul play in their handling of Mohbad's death.

In his post, Bella fervently urged the government to do the needful about those who tormented and harassed Mohbad before his untimely demise.

Since the passing of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has been vocal in his call for justice for his late friend, noting he was willing to get justice for him legally or illegally.

Source: Legit.ng