Top Nigerian singer Paul PSquare Okoye’s young girlfriend, Ivy Zenny, is now rumoured to be pregnant

The speculations about her started after she posted a dancing video where she bared her stomach on social media

Several netizens had things to say about the size of her body including her belly with many of them congratulating her

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s girlfriend, Ivy Zenny Ifeoma has sparked pregnancy talks on social media.

The celebrity couple were rumoured to be expecting their first child together after Ivy shared a video of herself dancing on TikTok.

Netizens allege Paul PSquare's girlfriend Ivy is pregnant. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young lady bared her stomach while rocking a turtle-neck crop top. As she danced, her bulging tummy was on full display and it caught the attention of netizens.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Paul Okoye’s bae’s video

Shortly after Ivy Zenny’s dancing video was shared online, it made the rounds on different social media pages and drew the attention of Nigerians who dropped their hot takes. A number of them seemed to believe Ivy was truly pregnant for Paul Psquare.

Read some of their comments below:

Iam_mercie:

“Definitely looks pregnant The cane that was used to flog the first wife is definitely the same for the second... What’s good for the goose is also good for the gander... Congratulations to her.”

Glam_by_evon:

“I believe she’s smarter than that.”

Opu_piz:

“She don fk up carry belle for Paul… cane wey dem use flog first wife go touch 2nd one… screenshot this my comment e get why…who know Paul well go just dey laugh this girl.. Issorait.”

lola_eboreime:

“4 wraps of akpu with better Oha soup pregnancy..she is young but too smart to flaunt the alleged pregnancy..my two cents though!!”

Bigbrotherclubhouse:

“She should have just been enjoying his money, cashing out and building herself. Paul is for the street. As she don turn baby Mama now na to find another young Babe to dey run things with. Cane wey dem take flog Anita go reach her back make she no worry.”

Chimmysconfectionaries:

“Congratulations to them, she should’ve waited to be married though.”

mahoney_boutique:

“Congratulations to her but she should have waited till she married properly don’t rush.”

tennys_natural:

“Awwwwwwwwwnnnn so sweet, congratulations to her.”

Beingxty:

“She is definitely pregnant.”

Blissfuldavina:

“She fuk up if na true yoh .”

Chidinmaval:

“Person de blaoted una de call am pregnancy.”

Sebiotimo_oluwadabira_:

“SHe will see the tru color of him very soon baby e reach your turn you get belle ode nie baby .”

tkinzystar:

“E reach your turn to enjoy baby girl lifestyle, you go carry belle. Ehhh baby!!!!”

funmitobi01:

“After birth the man go tire fear men.”

ifenkiliii_:

“An Igbo babe? Messop!”

Paul PSquare and ex-wife reunite for son's birthday

Paul Okoye of PSquare and his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, caused a buzz on social media over their recent interaction.

The former celebrity couple got people talking after they reunited to celebrate their first son, Andre, on his 11th birthday.

Andre turned the new age on April 11, 2024, and his parents put aside their differences to make it a special occasion for him.

Source: Legit.ng