Bella Shmurda graced the birthday party of his late friend and singer Mohbad’s son, Liam birthday party

In trending videos, Bella Shmurda was spotted with some of the partygoers as they took pictures of him

Bella Shmurda's presence at Liam's first birthday party has stirred sweet comments from Nigerians, as many applaud him for standing by his late friend

Fun videos from Liam, the son of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, first birthday party have emerged on social media, with a video showing singer Bella Shmurda, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed in attendance.

Recall that on April 12, 2024, Liam turned a new age as adorable pictures of him made the rounds on different social media platforms.

Netizens commend Bella Shmurda for attending Mohbad’s son's birthday party. Credit: @bellashmurda @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Videos from Mohbad's son's party showed the moment some of the guests in attendance tried to take pictures of Bella Shmurda.

Watch videos of Bella Shmurda at Mohbad's son Liam's birthday party below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bella Shmurda, a close friend of Mohbad, broke down after the former Marlian signee's death.

Netizens hail Bella Shumurda

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

ashabi____xx:

"I’m waiting for the oloriburuku that’ll ask why she did party for her son in 3..2..1."

yesimprettyoma:

"Bella is true friend."

bekeebaby419:

"They had a party?Wonderful!! I love it!! That baby and his mum deserves all the happiness they can find.. Let that oloriburuku father keep creating gofundme up and down like a thvef."

favourite_gemini_queen:

"Super star don come your birthday party before? Happy birthday to our national baby."

vtommey:

"A true friend indeed! Happy Birthday to the young king, Liam."

officialtitilizzy:

"A friend that sticks closer than a brother…"

anikeola_mi:

"Baba mohbad crying on one corner like this he don dey regret everything he talk to this boy like this but shame no allow him come for the party."

Pictures show Liam's resemblance to his dad

Legit.ng previously reported that the video of Liam, the son of the late singer Mohbad, was seen on social media.

In the clip, he was playing and smiling at the person having fun with him as he danced in the sweet video.

Liam was jumping happily on a sofa, and the resemblance to his late father was obvious.

Source: Legit.ng