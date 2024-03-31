Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife Wunmi has once again aired her grievances in a leaked audio on social media

The young widow heavily lambasted her haters who have been demanding for a DNA test and told them they have no right

Wunmi’s heated reaction to comments about her doing a DNA test on her son sparked mixed comments from Nigerians

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, is back in the news over the demand for a DNA to be done on her son, Liam.

Recall that Wunmi recently cried out online asking Nigerians to beg Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, to get a court order so that a DNA test will be carried out on Liam.

In a new development, the young widow heavily blasted the people questioning her about the DNA.

Mohbad took my chastity

In an audio message making the rounds online, Wunmi appeared to be on a phone call when she spoke about how the late Mohbad was the person who took her chastity and made her a woman. She also added that she has never laid with another man since then.

Speaking further, Wunmi blasted those demanding for a DNA, telling them that they have no right to do so. According to the young lady, she is Liam’s mother and nobody can force her to do a DNA test unless she wants to.

Wunmi added that she will make sure her son Liam will not be a victim like his late father was. In her words:

“Mohbad was my husband till his death, he put a ring on my finger and he’s the one who took my chastity and he is the only man I have slept with. Now I am saying it publicly that I am the mother of my child and none of you all have any right to tell me to do DNA except I wish to do it. You’re all mad and you won’t die well. Liam will never be a victim like his father,I promise you all that, he will be a victory. I gave birth to him! Are you all mad? This child that I laboured for seven days to deliver him! Who are you all? Jesus has been fighting for me since all these days. I don’t have any money to give bloggers but all widows and honest men have been surrounding me.”

Reactions as Wunmi shuts down haters

The viral audio message of Mohbad’s wife lashing back at her detractors went viral on social media and sparked an online discussion. While some netizens jeered at her, others said she was talking from a place of frustration.

Read some of their comments below:

nks_kitchen:

“I think this is her being tired of all the backlash. She’s at the point of anything that want to fall should fall. Too young to be facing all of this. It is well .”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Dem don frustrate this babe taya! Sigh.”

justmeoohcee:

“Omo the matter no clear and it will never be clear.... But na them Sabi and I wish them all the very best.”

seczyluv:

“Generally speaking, I personally feel as a woman who is sure of the paternity of your child, DNA should be a thing of pride. If I was in her shoes I will be more than willing to do the DNA to shame the naysayers.”

itsmummyp:

“I support her, it's only her husband that have the right to ask for it.”

streaming_farmers:

“It's obvious that child might not be Mohbads child.. Clear conscience fears no accusation so why she no wan do dna. Something is wrong.”

Vee.manifest:

“My dear, knowing how emotional women can be. If you were sincere, you would have done this DNA, that he disvirgined you means nothing. Abeg stop disturbing us on this Obasanjo internet.”

michaelz_edwardz:

“Now this is oozing reasons to doubt the paternity of the child. Once u see emotions leading logic, it's a clear form of deception. U can argue all u can, laslas, facts don't care about ur feelings.”

preciousmamoyo:

“Now she is taking advantage because of some women who are supporting her if you want justice for your husband why not doing DNA so people can stop suspect you that why I like European countries they investigate you even if you are the wife or husband.”

Dorapanther:

“This girl you’re setting yourself up for more drags, before now I wasn’t in support of you having the dna done, but now more than ever I’m actually very curious.”

Kvngfreda:

“You obviously have something to hide , am exhausted please please get out of here.”

bigdollar007:

“She knows what she’s doing. But Moh don already talk am before he die say she sef no go get peace for this life if anything happens to him, and now we can all see it how restless she’s become.”

akejuteejay:

“What will go wrong if she allows the DNA tedt to be conducted? Does she not know that the DNA test result coming out as positive; indicating that Mohbad is the father of her child will make people rally behind her to give the support she truly needs? Who are those advising her?”

Mohbad's friend Primeboy insults singer's mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's friend, Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy, heavily lambasted the late singer’s mother, Abosede, on social media.

Primeboy recently went live on his social media page to voice out following a recent interview Mohbad’s mother had where she mentioned his name.

He said that if he had a gun, he would empty the bullets in her head. The viral video sparked a series of comments.

