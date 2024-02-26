Nigerian social media comedian Sir Balo made his fans and followers proud of his years of consistency

The content creator celebrated his 10 years of hard work in the content-making industry with a brand new G Wagon

Speaking further on his milestone, Balo revealed that his 10 YouTube channels are fetching steady income for him

Nigerian social media comedian Timothy Obotuke, best known as Sir Balo, has 10 years of experience creating engaging content for his fans and followers.

The skit maker announced the milestone he has been able to achieve in all these years of visual creativity.

Sir Balo flaunts 5 YouTube awards. Credit: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Balo revealed that he has 10 YouTube channels and 5 YouTube awards, with 15 million followers on his monetized Facebook account.

Celebrating his achievements, the internet creator flaunted his five YouTube award plaques with the brand G Wagon he bought for himself.

He also thanks his fans for supporting him in his career; he wrote:

“Sirbalo Studio, 10 good years of constant work. 7 YouTube channels. 5 YouTube awards 15 million followers on Facebook. You guys made this possible. Thank you for supporting us. Please celebrate with us!!”

Legit.ng previously reported that Sir Balo, spurred reactions online with a video of him and his fiancée posing for the camera as he described her as the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.

The comedian revealed that he was delighted to settle down and hinted at his marriage. He prayed for their love to last forever, adding that he would do anything to ensure it does.

See the post below

Internet users react to Sir Balo’s win

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sifonokoi:

"Make Dem give you chance o."

mcreality01:

"Congratulations my blood."

funny_chef_:

"My 01 well deserved congratulations brotherly."

_egungun:

"Wow that’s crazy , Congratulations."

damiwest_official:

"Well Deserved.... Ahead Ahead always."

Sir Balo proposes to his longtime lover

Sir Balo finally popped the big question to his longtime lover to be his wife.

From indications, the husband and wife-to-be were joined by close family members and friends who witnessed the beautiful moment.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Sir Balo got on his knees as he asked for his woman’s hand in marriage.

