Davido, in a trending video with Kai Cenat, revealed he has purchased a new 2024 Rolls Royce electric Spectre

The DMW singer, while speaking about his expensive cars, revealed he owns six, including a Bentley, which he doesn't count as his

An American-based car dealer also confirmed the purchase of a new 2024 Rolls Royce by Davido

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, caused a buzz on social media after he announced he purchased a new 2024 Rolls Royce electric Spectre.

Davido, who has been spotted with American streamer Kai Cenat, made this known during a viral video of them together in a moving car.

Davido speaks about his cars

In a viral video, Davido disclosed that he owns six cars, including a Bentley, which he doesn't consider his.

While informing Kai Cenat about his latest car acquisition, a Rolls Royce Spectre, Davido revealed he also owns a Lamborghini in Ghana.

Watch the video of Davido speaking about his cars below:

Car dealer confirms Davido's claim

An American-based car dealer confirmed the purchase of a Rolls Royce Spectre of Davido after posting his video call with the singer online.

The dealer captioned the post:

“Incoming 0001 Spectre @davido Baddest for a reason."

Reactions as Davido speaks about his cars

What Omah Lay said about Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay disclosed he thought Davido hated him.

However, he later found out that the Feel crooner liked him and his music.

