Portable has bought a new Benz worth millions of naira which he displayed in a video as he informs his fans about it

The singer had called out Unique Motors boss for canceling his ambassadorial deal after he asked him to buy a new car for him

The Zeh nation boss said he bought the new ride with his money and noted that it was a sudden miracle God gave him

Controversial street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has bought a "tear rubber" Benz as he shows off on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had called out Unique Motors boss for canceling his ambassadorial contract after he requested for a new car.

Portable rejoices as he buys brand new Benz.

Source: Instagram

Displaying his latest acquisition, he said it was a sudden miracle that brought the car his way. He prayed for his fans that the God of sudden miracles would do it for them as well.

Portable says he bought the car with his money

Speaking about his new automobile, Dr Zeh said that he bought the whip with his hard-earned money. He opened the door for people to see that it was indeed a new car.

He sang and said that a big God had done it for him.

The new car came months Portable crashed the G Wagon that he was given by Unique Motors boss as perks of his deal with the company.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by the singer

Reactions have trailed the recording made by Portable about buying a new car.

@ademola.ata:

"Stubborn congratulations omo nla but you sef easy easy in 2024. Gree for some people and always drive easy. Oya give us 36 hits this year o… 3 hits per month Omo Olalomi."

@obaksolo:

"Congratulations."

@djbaddo:

"Congrats Idan."

@otunba__blogger:

"Won’t be your coffin insha allahu many many more."

@djspicey:

"Akoi blessings , congrats."

@dj_mikiano:

"Drop location blood make we watch am @portablebaeby."

@djwhyk3lo:

"Congratulations."

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Congratulations, Mr Montana Zazuuu."

@olawaleadekoya:

"Well packaged, congratulations oh."

@icegreg25:

"Big God don do am again."

