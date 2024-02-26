Popular Nigerian skitmaker Peller is now trending on social media over his alleged brand-new G Wagon

The public figure took to his social media page to announce that he had bought himself a new car while showing off the SUV

The photos and videos of Peller’s alleged new ride sparked mixed feelings among netizens with some of them expressing doubt

Fast-rising Nigerian skitmaker, Peller, has caused a huge stir on social media after allegedly buying himself a new ride.

The youngster who is known for his bad grammar in his funny skits took to his social media pages to announce that he had gotten a car.

Photos of skitmaker Peller's alleged G Wagon trends online. Photos: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The economic situation of the country did not seem to affect Peller seeing as he shared a series of photos and videos of himself posing with a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.

The skitmaker accompanied the snaps with a simple caption about his alleged new ride. He wrote:

“New whip.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Pella’s alleged new SUV

Shortly after the skitmaker shared snaps of his new ride online, the news started to spread on other social media platforms and netizens had mixed feelings about it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Sparklesdammy:

“Peller don use big big grammar buy suv , who my English help like this?”

Eyanmayweather:

“Lol but na the owner name dey plate number.”

official_soj111:

“He no fit am , congratulations tho it's a joke.”

Chris__jnr:

“This one we no go gree …. Efcc please go and carry this goofy …. Slim talker and wisdom never buy Benz you no be 2 interview you do funny Sef you no funny ….. skit wey you buy car 200 million … Haba.”

habathkaro:

“He belike G wagon dey do promo oh, because d way dis boys dey buy this car even me dey surprise because this car aren’t cheap bro.”

Kelvin000000009:

“E be like G-wagon no cost again.”

Samvail__:

“lol… una too Dey believe anything for this social media! All this congratulations people .”

