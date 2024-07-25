Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE) has sparked reactions online as he continues to tell his side of things that transpired between him and his protege, Barber Chair

A viral video of the hypeman sharing details of how Barber Chair would constantly disrespect him, sometimes in the presence of his mom, has got people talking online

During the live session, GOE shared one of Barber Chair's most distasteful behaviour during their time together

Nigerian hypeman and TikToker Adeshina Taiwo, better known as God Over Everything (GOE), has continued to talk about his recent issues with his protege, Barber Chair and how things crashed between them.

A video of GOE addressing the issue live on TikTok has gone viral. During the conversation, he noted how Barber Chair would disrespect him and his mum wouldn't caution him.

Hypeman GOE opens up about Barber Chair and some of his sins. Photo credit: @money_gee34

Source: Instagram

He said he never beat Barber Chair once throughout his stay with him.

GOE catches Barber Chair gifting girls money

During the Live session, the hypeman noted that he caught Barber Chair giving girls money multiple times. He stated that the boy was too young to do such a thing.

GOE further stated that cautioning the Barber Chair about such things was one of the reasons he decided to stop living with him.

Netizens react as GOE talks about Barber Chair

See some of the reactions that trailed GOE's Live session:

@schovic_ginjah:

"This guy keeps defaming the young boy, leave am ahh. To achieve what? Make people hate am?"

@hon_abolade23_1:

"I wish d boy sef fit talk like this make we hear his own side of story too."

@callmekorey_:

"Dem say he fry 5 eggs 😂. He wan chop aseje ni."

@ayoola_trustonly:

"I just wish the boy fit just come out and talk him own side of story too . God over Abeg leave am alone all this you doing no need at all bro . All I just know is that only God understand this matter hmm this life 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️...."

@dee_reign_:

"Now this isn't needed."

@enjaymor:

"Ode, cho cho cho, u no need all this one."

@puffdaddyautos:

"Dey play the girl wey him press money dey my story."

@boluwatifemi33:

"Why you just dey talk all this nah true say you don’t take good care of the boy why you go dey talk all this when he dey your side you talk ham Baba rest."

@marvinnmah:

"Why insulting the mother, it’s gone out of hand . Kilode … did you set up an academy? Or Wetin dem dey learn gan gan. Wey you don Dey over talk . Scold the boy if you like which one be em mama, shows you are not trained as well."

GOE confirms receiving N20 million from Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE broke out last year after his hype song Italawa, dedicated to Wizkid, went viral.

In appreciation of the track, Wizkid gave GOE N20m. In a video that has gone viral, the hypeman, who was spotted with comedian Salo, was overjoyed.

He confirmed Wizkid blessed him with a substantial amount of N20 million.

Source: Legit.ng