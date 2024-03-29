Top Nigerian singer Portable has now added a new Mercedes Benz to his list of cars

Just recently, the Tony Montana crooner’s manager, Baby Luv, took to social media to share how the Benz came about

Many Nigerians were pleased with the development and they celebrated Portable on social media

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable now owns a new Mercedes S350 convertible to the joy of fans.

On March 29, 2024, the music star’s manager Baby Luv, took to her official Instagram page to share the great news with Nigerians.

Video as Portable's fan gifts him Benz. Photos: @portablebaeby, @babyluvgram

Source: Instagram

Baby Luv shared a video of the black convertible ride with Portable in the driver’s seat. She then explained that one of the singer’s fans in Abuja gifted it to him. She also accompanied the post with a congratulatory message.

In her words:

“Early morning blessing Abuja people with the money someone just gift a New Benz to @portablebaeby Congratulations.”

See the video below:

Reactions as fan gifts Portable new Benz

The video of Portable checking out his new Benz gift from a fan impressed many Nigerians. Some of them took to the singer’s manager’s comment section to share their thoughts. Read some comments below:

Billyque_b:

“ But this kind car na for our lekki 100million house oo not for sango .”

Peller_novia:

“Congratulations grace boy hope this car no go enter trenches like this .”

offical_muna327:

“Let him take it easy oooooo for speed.”

Hy_bee_cash:

“Otun ti Zeh oooooooooo more key my own love Ika gangan.”

agagamusic:

“Congratulations Dr zeh.”

sundayayeloja:

“Congrats omolalomi ⭐.”

Skinny_pounds05:

“@portablebaeby wen it’s time nobody can Stop God's work.”

Source: Legit.ng