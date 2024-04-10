Ibrahim Chatta recently shared a fun video of his thatched house at his film village and resort

The Nollywood actor showed off the interior of the house, which had more than three air conditional, among luxury designs

Many of Ibrahim Chatta's colleagues, fans and followers have since flooded his comment section to rate the new building

Popular Yoruba actor Ibrahim Chatta has left people talking on social media after he shared a video of his thatched house, which he recently built at his film village and resort.

Ibrahim, who had previously shared a sweet video of his young son riding a horse like a professional, stunned many, including celebrities, after he showed off the interior design of his thatched house.

Ibrahim Chatta's thatched house goes viral. Credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespian

Source: Instagram

The house, which he revealed was a prototype for future buildings at his film village, has a high-security door, more than four air conditioners, expensive chairs, tiled floor, among others.

Ibrahim also showed his work area, which showcased his numerous awards, as he revealed he was not yet done with the set-up.

Watch the video of Ibrahim Shatta's thatched house below:

Recall that Ibrahim Chatta was in the news for joining labourers at work at his construction site.

Celebrities, fans react to video of Ibrahim Shatta's house

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

lolade_okusanya:

"Uncleeeee ibrahimmmmm oooo. You said it and you did it! Can’t wait to visit sir."

kevinikeduba:

"More grace."

omovc:

"True meaning of never in your life judge a book by the cover Haa this is massive masha Allah."!

olayodejuliana:

"So good to see that everything you talked about is coming together beautifully, well done/congratulations Uncle, so happy for you."

abiola_dosumu:

"This is massive bro."

phumziebells:

"I can say first hand that this is so surreal (just like a city on its own )and the rooms were already looking good in its then incomplete state @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis Eku ise."

