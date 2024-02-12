Skit maker Sabinu has given three people among his team three new cars for their hard work and honesty to his brand

The cars were sighted on social media and one of the lucky persons, all the three penned an emotional note to Sabinus

They thanked him for lifting them from nobody to someone who have been traveling all over the world for the comedy business

Content creator, Emanmuael Chukwuemeka Ejiekiru, aka, Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny has warmed the hearts of his fans with the act of benevolence he just did to some of his close associates.

The funny man gave three of his friends a car each in celebration of their loyalty and honesty over the years to their craft and his brand.

Photos of the new whips were sighted on social media and how the people concerned reacted to the good news.

Sabinus gifts his three friends three cars. Photo credit @mrfuuny_1

Source: Instagram

Nduka thanks Sabinus for the car gift

In a post made to the award-winning skit maker, Nduka, one of the beneficiaries of the gift penned an emotional note to his friend.

According to him, Oga Sabinus lifted him from nobody to somebody. He added that Mr Funny pulled him from the street to Port Harcourt and changed his story.

Festus prays for Mr Funny

In the caption of his post, Festus, another beneficiary of he car gift prayed for Oga Sabinus who once declared his net worth and properties.

He also added that words cannot express how he felt about the kind gesture.

See the post here:

Fans react to the kind gesture

Netizens have reacted to the kind gesture shown to the three people. Here are some of the comments below:

@deejayneptune:

"Congrats, more whip on the way."

@megastar_magazine:

"Congratulations:

@rukkyfunny_:

"Congratulations the man with the surest and longest aza. God continue to bless you always @mrfunny1_."

@slim_talker_:

"Congratulations ndu baby. It’s a baby year."

@motell___:

"Congratulations my Gee."

@mrhorlic:

"Son of a praying mother don buy car, congratulation."

@tmtpilot:

"Chaiii!! Am inspired!!"

@mouau_today:

"3 of this spider is what makes one Sabinus Benz."

@frosh_khal:

"Dis called true friendship with no envy."

@cooandre:

"Sabinus is a blessing to mankind."

