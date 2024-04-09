Nigerian Fuji superstar Wasiu Alabi, aka Pasuma, gladdened the hearts of many following the recent post he made online

The singer shared a video of himself and his beautiful daughter while on the Umrah 2024 pilgrimage

He further sent out his desires for his muslims brethren who have successfully ended the fasting season

Nigerian Fuji Maestro Wasiu Alabi Ajibola, best known as Pasuma, has sent his warm wishes to his Muslim brethren during this holy period of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The indigenous was spotted in the company of his beloved daughter, Khadijah Opeyemi, while they were away on an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

As Muslims around the world successfully completed the fasting in the holy Ramadan month, the singer and his child called on Allah’s mercy to accept their prayers.

Sharing a video of themselves in the holy city, he wrote:

“Alhamdulilahi I & My Daughter “ Khadijah Opeyemi” Live In UMRAH 2024. May Almighty Allah Accept Our Prayers & Fasting As An Act Of Ibadah (Amin).”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalled that Oga Nla as he is fondly called caused a buzz with his response to a question about him getting married.

While responding to Iyabo, Pasuma, who marked his 56th birthday last year, disclosed he would settle down with a woman after celebrating the one year in rememberance of his mother.

He also promised to send his wedding invitation to Iyabo, who expressed excitement about gracing the event.

See his post below:

Netizens react to video of Pasuma and daughter

Pasuma storms Lege Miami’s hook-up show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami shared a video showing the moment Pasuma joined his live matchmaking programme on Instagram.

Pasuma was seen smiling as Lege Miami expressed excitement to have him on the programme.

Lege promised to help Pasuma find a beautiful lady to befit his status.

