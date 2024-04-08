Nigerian veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo warmed the hearts of many online as he showed off two of his lovely children

The old-time thespian announced that his grown-up kids added a year to their ages in April 2024

Kanayo, in his heart-melting post, further asked his fans and followers to send in their goodwill wishes

Nigerian veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is grateful to God for the lives of his children Uloaku and Kosisochukwu, who added a year to their ages on April 8, 2024.

The much-loved thespian shared stunning pictures of his children and urged fans and followers to join in the special moment.

Kanayo O. Kanayo marks his children's birthday in style. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Taking to his caption, he wrote:

"It's 2024 for my children, Valerie ( Uloaku) & Kosisochukwu. Please wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

See his post below:

Fans join in to celebrate Kanayo O. Kanayo's children

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

richkid9706:

"Wow Nnanyi sacrifice ur daughter she's very cute, I wish she can be my future wife to be and i like her color tho ❤️."

benickaplus_realtors:

"Happy birthday beautiful princess and handsome guy God bless your new age with all your heart desires in good health and sound mind IJN Amen."

coalcitygist:

"You have done a lot of sacrifices for them wetin remain na for them to prosper."

mitchell_nwosu:

"Happy birthday cousins. Greater doors of favor are open unto you, keep walking in the fear of the Lord is the dawning of a new beginning for you. Much love."

ebukahofstarmarkstudios:

"Happy Birthday to the Twins! God bless them!"

iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday. May God continue to bless you with good health."

anibenkam:

"Happy Blessed Birthday guys, we are April queens and kings it's our birth month."

youngdreamchasers__:

"Wishing You a Day Blessed with Love, Laughter, and of course, Good Food. May the Year Ahead Bring you Everything you’ve Been Working Toward! Happy Birthday."

u.c.kaycee:

"I just watched afamafuna this morning na wow ooo i no still no waiting paulo do oooo happy birthday umu odogwu."

Source: Legit.ng