Famous Nigerian Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has been greatly affected by the death of his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat

The news of his mother’s demise made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of many

A video also trended online of Pasuma breaking down in tears over the great loss of his mother as onlookers consoled him

Popular Nigerian Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has broken down in tears over the death of his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat.

In the late hours of April 6, 2023, news made the rounds on social media that the music star had lost his dear mother.

A video was also posted on Instagram by @abiolaorisile_eventsandparties and sighted by Legit.ng showing the Fuji singer shedding tears over his mother’s death.

Touching video of Pasuma crying over his mother's death trends. Photos: @abiolaorisile_eventsandparties

Source: Instagram

In the video, Pasuma was seen sitting in his living room as Islamic clerics prayed for his late mother. He was also surrounded by other well-wishers.

As the clerics continued to preach, Pasuma could not hold back his tears and the music star was seen shaking as his body was wracked with sobs and his eyes were visibly red. It is no news that the Fuji star was very close to his mother.

The Islamic clerics advised the music star to cry over his pain and told him to ignore people who tell him not to shed tears.

One of the onlookers present also put his hands on Pasuma’s shoulder to console him as the Fuji star continued to cry.

See the touching video below:

Nigerians react as Pasuma sheds tears over his mother’s death

A number of netizens were moved by the video of the singer’s display of his pain and many of them consoled him. They also prayed for the soul of Pasuma’s late mother.

Read some of their comments below:

ttgold_luxury01:

“It's not easy ooo. The pain no be child's play. Rest on mama. May almighty Allah accept your return .”

adebimpe01:

“Oh so sorry, may her soul rest in peace. Aljanah fridaous for her.”

Yeyetai:

“My condolence to the Odetola's family and may God grant peace to the departed soul @officialpasuma.”

bayunique_makeovers:

“I feel his pain Chai”

Funmislist:

“No one like mama. Sorry paso.”

oluwo_omobolanle:

“They are so close. May Allah grant you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

sagrielleventsnig:

“Not easy at all .May God comfort him .R.I.P Mama.”

shukuratdawodu:

“May Allah swt grant her aljannah firdaus, forgive her shortcomings and give him the fortitude to bear the loss Ameen.”

Source: Legit.ng