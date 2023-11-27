Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has flooded his social media timeline with lovely pictures as he clocked 56 years old

The Fuji maestro's lookalike son also penned a heartwarming message to him as he shared how he protected him from harm

Popular celebrities like Mercy Aigba, Iyabo Ojo, Poco Lee, among others, have since taken to the comment section to celebrate Pasuma

It is a moment of celebration for Fuji veteran Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, also known as Oga Nla, as he marked his 56th birthday on Monday, November 27.

An excited Pasuma took to social media to thank God for his new age as he shared different birthday pictures.

Pasuma's son rejoices with Fuji star at 56. Credit: @offcialpasuma

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Another 365 Days of Almighty Allah Faithfulness Alhamdulillah for everything. I can never thank Allah enough for the countless bounties He blessed me with.” Olohun Modupe.

Pasuma's son celebrates him

The Fuji star's son Wasiu Kasumu, who would easily pass for his twin, also took to social media to celebrate his dad.

Kasumu, in a message to his dad appreciated him for being his protector.

An extract from his post read:

"The man who battles any halmful thing to protect me after God."

See his post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Pasuma shared a rare picture of his biological father on his 88th birthday.

Celebrities, fans pen messages to Pasuma at 56

Legit.ng compiled the birthday messages fans pen to the Fuji star, see them below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday sir."

wumitoriola:

"Happy birthday Oga nla."

iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday Agbaa."

poco_lee:

"Hbd king more blessings forever."

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy Birthday, King."

brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday king."

sajetiologa:

"Happy birthday to you Alhaji o."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday, papi more life in good health and prosperity Insha Allah baba."

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you sir. Igando nla Age with grace."

ms_wassy:

"Happpyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my favorite human being! You make me so so happy that I thank ALLAH every single day for protecting you and keeping you healthy and strong."

Pasuma gives Mohbad's wife N1 million

Legit.ng previously reported that Pasuma, on Sunday, September 18, gave the late singer Mohbad's wife and son, Liam, the sum of N1m.

Pasuma's good deed was shared online days after the 27-year-old Afrobeats singer's demise.

Mohbad's fans took to the comment section to thank the Fuji star for his generous gesture.

Source: Legit.ng