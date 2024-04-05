Videos of Davido at his aunt Chief Mrs Dupe Sanni's (Adeleke) husband's 40 days fidaus prayer in Ibadan have surfaced online

In a video, the DMW label boss, who spotted a traditional attire, was seen repeatedly prostrating to greet members of his family, including his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

The video of Davido prostrating has stirred different reactions from netizens, including many of his fans

Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davido' has been spotted at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan for a family event.

The report revealed the DMW star, who recently splashed millions on a new jet, was in Ibadan for the 40th-day fidaus prayer of late Alhaji Aderemi Tohir Sanni, the husband of his aunty, Yeyeluwa of Edeland, Mrs Dupe Adeleke – Sani.

Davido spotted with Governor Ademola Adeleke in Ibadan. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a trending video on social media, Davido was seen prostrating to greet family members, including his uncle, Osun state governor, and Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The DMW label boss, who sported a traditional attire, has been applauded by many of his fans for showing he is a cultured Yoruba man, unlike Ayra Starr, who was criticised for how she greeted veteran singer King Sunny Ade.

Watch video of Davido prostrating to family members at an event in Ibadan below:

Reactions trail video of Davido in Ibadan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Updateboyx:

"Occasions like this, Your rank na for your pocket."

atandamario1:

"You bo OBO na only for Gen z no be for them iya ati baba agba."

Mrlekan213:

"Proper rich Yoruba artist."

atandamario1:

"You know go postrate keeh."

iamfortune25:

"He has to prostrate to people that join money for him to buy private jet."

lerrydoo1:

"Chai...they are so proud of him..... God abeg."

certifiedesign:

"As you dy respect people some other people go dy respect you too no way."

Dhhavii:

"And people legit Dey defend ayra star d oda day."

itsfreedomz:

"Never seen a rich humble man like him."

Source: Legit.ng