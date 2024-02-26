Fuji star Pasuma, in a recent chat with Iyabo Ojo, has revealed when he would finally get married

Pasuma, while responding to the Nollywood actress, revealed he would take action after the one-year remembrance of his late mother

The Fuji maestro's comment has stirred reactions from netizens because he is already a father

Nigerian Fuji sensation Wasiu Alabi, better known as Pasuma or Oga Nla, has caused a buzz with his response to a question about him getting married.

Pasuma, who recounted the experience that made him consider a music career in an interview with Iyabo Ojo on the Gold Room podcast, hinted he might soon give marriage a chance.

Pasuma hints he get married soon. Credit: @offcialpasuma @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Pasuma speaks on marriage

Pasuma, who marked his 56th birthday last year, while responding to Iyabo, disclosed he would settle down with a woman after celebrating the one year in rememberance of his mother.

He also promised to send his wedding invitation to Iyabo, who expressed excitement about gracing the event.

In the viral video, Iyabo queried Pasuma by saying:

"100 and one women want to marry you, When are you finally getting married?"

Pasuma responded:

"People have been asking me, after one year of rememberance of my mum, I will marry, don't worry I will bring your IV."

Watch a video from Iyabo Ojo's chat with Pasuma below

People react to Pasuma's comment on marriage

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

JoyMart14:

"He said after one year remembrance."

Olajide_Presh:

"Pasuma wey don nack almost all the Yoruba nollywood girls finish."

kennyninobrown:

"You Iyabo Ojo. When are you getting married."

BerryBoy4u:

"Getting Married after How many kids... He's got everything already."

Skepticult100:

"I won't be watching this...but i expect him to say he doesn't know cause na womanizer."

Pasuma loses mum

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pasuma confirmed the death of his beloved mother on April 6, 2023.

The indigenous Yoruba singer took to social media to announce the sad news.

The indigenous Yoruba singer took to social media to announce the sad news that had happened to him.

Source: Legit.ng