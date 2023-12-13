Lege Miami has shared a fun video of Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma joining his matchmaking programme on social media

In a clip, Lege Miami was heard assuring Pasuma he would get him the best wife material that befits his status

The fun video of Lege with Pasuma has stirred hilarious reactions, as many dropped different comments

Nollywood actor turned matchmaker Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami, has shared a video showing the moment Fuji maestro Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, aka Oga Nla, joined his live matchmaking programme on Instagram.

Pasuma, who recently marked his 56th birthday on Monday, November 27, was seen smiling as Lege Miamii expressed excitement to have him on the programme.

In a clip, Lege promised to help Pasuma find a beautiful lady who would befit his status.

Lege, in a caption of the video, also urged female fans interested in being Pasuma's wife to reach out to him privately.

He wrote:

"If want to be Pasuma wife DM."

Watch the short clip of Pasuma on Lege Miami's matchmaking programme below:

This is coming a few days after Lege Miami claimed Wizkid reached out to him.

People react as Pasuma joins Lege Miami matchmaking programme

See some of the comments below:

waistlinezero:

"Give am ur sister, Abi u nor get sisters???"

manz_like_k:

"Lege Olofo why you no swear for arabambi."

iambimzzy_a:

"I like the facts that they keep promoting lege’s dating platform!!! How can married people be looking for spouse when."

morgan_dmw:

"lege no go dey whine my alhaji o."

kashy_yh:

"legemiami you wan give pasuma one babe wey he no go marry."

toogainz:

"Who no go like be mrs Ba wasi."

_____oglykczay_____:

"Give daddy 1 sure babe wey set."

hardejhoke2086:

"You wan Dey whine Omo iyawo anobi."

horladipupo101:

"@kofoibadan come here ooo, lege want to give ur husband wife o."

