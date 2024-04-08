Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken to social media to brag about men wanting her while shading Judy Austin

According to the movie star, she was so hot in her youthful days and men still lobby to have her even at 59

Her disclosure about being selective as a young woman and how Judy Austin took another person’s man caught the attention of Nigerians

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has once again thrown jabs at Judy Austin on social media while bragging about her own good looks.

The veteran movie star took to her Instagram page to share an AI-generated photo of herself as a young woman and she accompanied it with a lengthy caption on how she used to be very hot.

Fans react as Rita Edochie shades Judy Austin. Photos: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

According to Rita Edochie, she has always told people that as a youth, she was very hot because men were crazy about her. The movie star went on to say that despite that, she was very selective with who she ended up with.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“I HAVE ALWAYS TOLD YOU PEOPLE THAT MY YOUTHFUL DAYS WERE SO HOT

UNA THINK SAY I DEY PLAY ? SEE EHN, MEN WERE SO CRAZY ABOUT ME. BUT TRUST IJELE NAH, I WAS VERY SELECTIVE, BECAUSE I NEEDED TO GET THE BEST MAN THAT DESERVES ME, AND AT AGE 22, MY GREAT HUSBAND COMR.TONY EDOCHIE CAME MY WAY AND I QUICKLY GRABBED HIM BECAUSE HE WAS THE ONLY MAN THAT DESERVES ME.”

Men still lobby for me at 59 - Rita Edochie

Also in the lengthy caption of her post, Rita Edochie made it clear that despite her grown age, many men still want to have her.

She went on to use the opportunity to shade Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin. Rita claimed that despite her good looks, she was never pushed to take another woman’s man.

She wrote:

“I BE CORRECT CHICK JOOR YET I NO STILL COLLECT WETIN NO BE ME GET OO BUT PEOPLE WEY THIER BWESS BIG PASS THIER BODY, RUSH GO THIEF ANOTHER PERSON PROPERTY STILL DEM NO GREE US HEAR WORD FOR THIS SOSHO MIDIOM .”

See her post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie brags

Rita Edochie’s post about men still wanting her at 59 while shading Judy Austin raised mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them told her to leave Yul’s second wife alone. Read some of their comments below:

onomeslaw:

“For standing for the truth always, may your days be blessed.”

Maytreasure_:

“Judy don open plenty iG page for mama Rita ,lol Mama keep pressing their necks.”

Chindameg_ig:

“Rest Abeg.”

damsey_zubby:

“This Judy thing pain this woman personal.”

rossygloss_:

“This woman will never give Judy peace.”

favoritechubbygal:

“Old woman like this d body shame pikin wey she fit born.”

Am_walington:

“This mummy na the weapon fashion against Judy .”

ijeomadoris9:

“Omo I love her.”

mhiz.bliss_:

“This woman should move on already. We are tired.”

lexines.perfumes:

“It’s every eke market, Rita shades Judy.”

ethel.blessings:

“The weapon fashioned against judy i love her pliz.”

Yul Edochie reportedly denies marrying Judy

Legit.ng had reported that Yul and May, his first wife, were in court to dissolve their marriage of many years.

According to reports, Yul denied being married to his colleague, Judy Austin, and claimed that they were only skit makers.

May's lawyer noted that she had nothing to prove in court as the evidence that her husband committed adultery was obvious.

Source: Legit.ng